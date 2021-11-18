Taylor Searle: Introducing gamers to Handcash

If you keep an ear to the ground when it comes to all things tech, there’s one word that you cannot have failed to hear in the past year or so. The metaverse is a concept that has been discussed for a long time, but only now does it seem to be an idea that is genuinely in the offing. Mark Zuckerberg, facing regulatory pressures and dwindling audience numbers, has opted to rebrand Facebook as Meta – a risky strategy, but one that shows how the tech world views the potential of the metaverse.

