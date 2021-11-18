ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Searle: Introducing gamers to Handcash

By Claire Celdran
coingeek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilt by Gamers, an American esports organization, wants to get ahead of the game by integrating with Bitcoin SV. “It’s a sneaky industry and we want to get out in front,” says Taylor Searle, the company’s strategic advisor. He believes gaming is an overlooked sector when you consider the huge numbers...

coingeek.com

