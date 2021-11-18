ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘Flight attendants are fed up’: Piedmont Airlines employees picket in Charlotte, fight for better pay and working conditions

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the busy holiday travel season looming, Piedmont Airlines flight attendants held a rally Thursday at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport following negotiation sessions. The group of workers picketed alongside AFA union leaders to “fight discriminatory wage policies that flight attendants on regional carriers face.”. “On average,...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The new Omicron coronavirus variant - identified first in South Africa, but also detected in Europe and Asia - is raising concern worldwide given the number of mutations, which might help it spread or even evade antibodies from prior infection or vaccination. News of the variant...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. imposes travel ban from eight African countries over Omicron variant

NANTUCKET, Mass./WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The United States will bar entry to most travelers from eight southern African countries starting on Monday, after a potentially more-contagious new coronavirus variant was identified in South Africa, President Joe Biden said on Friday. The new variant, dubbed Omicron, poses a new challenge...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
Charlotte, NC
Business
The Associated Press

Black Friday is back but it’s not what it used to be

NEW YORK (AP) — On this year’s Black Friday, things almost seem normal. Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now, and discounts are both more subdued and spread out over the weeks leading up to Christmas, on both websites and in stores.
RETAIL
CNN

Five US lawmakers defy China by meeting with officials in Taiwan

Washington (CNN) — Five US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Thursday to meet with government officials, defying Beijing to visit the contested island. "When news of our trip broke yesterday, my office received a blunt message from the Chinese Embassy, telling me to call off the trip," Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat, wrote Thursday on Twitter. "The auto industry's largest supplier of microchips is here in Taiwan, so supply chain issues will most definitely be on the agenda."
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piedmont Airlines#Wbtv#Afa Piedmont
The Hill

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC News

Shooting at mall in Durham, North Carolina, injures at least one

At least one person was shot at The Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham, North Carolina, on Friday. Authorities responded to reports of shots fired at the mall, and Durham City Council member Mark-Anthony Middleton confirmed to NBC affiliate WRAL that at least one person has been shot. A spokesperson...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy