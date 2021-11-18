ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kohl's: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

New Haven Register
 4 days ago

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) _ Kohl's Corp. (KSS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $243 million, after reporting a loss in the same...

www.nhregister.com

Benzinga

Kohl's Stock Gains On Q3 Earnings Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook

Kohl's Corp (NYSE: KSS) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 15.6% year-on-year, to $4.60 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.27 billion. Comparable sales for the quarter increased 14.7%. Gross margin for the quarter expanded by 408 basis points to 39.9%. The operating margin was 8.4%, and operating income for...
chainstoreage.com

Kohl’s Q3 earnings crush estimates; sales jump 15.5%

Kohl’s delivered a better-than-expected third-quarter performance with earnings, sales and margins exceeding expectations as shoppers returned to its stores. The department store company raised its forecast for the year on the heels of its strong quarterly showing. Kohl’s net income rose to $243 million, or $1.65 per share, in the...
Investor's Business Daily

Macy's, Kohl's Soar On Blowout Q3 Earnings, Bullish Guidance

Department stores Macy's (M) and Kohl's (KSS) crushed Q3 earnings views early Thursday, while also reporting strong revenue and full-year guidance as the holiday shopping season ramps up. Macy's stock and Kohl's jumped. Department store stocks followed by IBD have had a banner year, collectively soaring 231% so far in...
InvestorPlace

7 Solid Stocks to Buy for Multifold Returns in 2022

With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
