CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns will look to keep their newfound momentum alive when they travel to Foxboro, Massachusetts this week in a matchup with the 5-4 New England Patriots. The Browns faced adversity directly in the face in Week 9 and did not falter on their way to a convincing (and much needed) 41-16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Patriots, meanwhile, are the winners of three straight, with the most recent being a 24-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO