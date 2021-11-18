ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Man: 35 years for Killing Pizza Guy

 4 days ago

Indiana Man: 35 years for Killing Pizza Guy

David J. Shelton was fatally shot by Terryante A. Flournoy (pictured) and Ciontay Wright, both of Gary, after they tried to rob him.

A scheme was devised by Flournoy and Wright to rob a pizza delivery driver to buy a gift for Wright's girlfriend. Flournoy and Wright pleaded guilty in June, admitting that they had robbed a pizza delivery driver. It was reported that the suspects called Luigi's Pizza in Gary to deliver a pizza to an empty house near Flournoy's house on Washington Street.

Shelton was confronted by Flournoy, who held up a rifle and demanded money. Flournoy reportedly fired his shot as Shelton reached into his jacket. He reportedly thought Shelton was reaching in for a gun and told his girlfriend, "This is the life." He and Wright fled the scene without money, and Flournoy deleted all evidence and data from his cellphone.

An Indiana investigator was able to find the evidence and trace Flournoy's phone calls to Luigi's Pizza. Additionally, they found a video on Facebook that appeared to show Flournoy holding a rifle that looked identical to the weapon he used when he killed Shelton.

Flournoy and Wright are initially charged with murder for using a firearm during and in relation to the attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and attempted robbery affecting interstate commerce.

Peter L. Boyles, an Indiana defense attorney, revealed that Flournoy has mild mental disorders and psychiatric disorders. Throughout Flournoy's life, his father was incarcerated, resulting in a difficult childhood for him. 

The Prosecutors claimed Flournoy planned to ambush Shelton, acquired a relative's rifle, and deleted evidence from a cellphone as evidence of his attentiveness.

On Tuesday, Indiana U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 35-year prison sentence on Flournoy. 

 The sentencing hearing for Ciontay Wright is set for Friday.

Charles
4d ago

Give them both the death penalty and save the tax payers money for housing them

