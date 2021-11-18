Murder on Cemetery Drive - Ohio Man Cuts Off Mom’s Head, Continues Crime Spree in West Virginia

Ohio Man Kills Mom Washington County Jail

Ohio State News by Cyn Mackley

Ohio cops say a New Matamoras, Ohio man cut off his mom’s head, set her house on fire, and then embarked on a crime spree and then crossed the Ohio River to continue his crime spree in Wetzel County, West Virginia.

Official reports say it all went down back on November 5, when the Grandview Township Fire Department and Washington County Ohio’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a house fire on Cemetery Drive.

They discovered Diane Gore’s home in flames. Gore’s sister told officers, she’d seen her nephew, Lionel Gore, run from the home covered in blood screaming that he would kill her next if she didn’t get out of the way. He then fled in a vehicle.

Firefighters discovered Ms. Gore’s decapitated body in a bedroom with her head right beside it. Horrifically, her 6-year-old grandson told officers he saw his Uncle Lionel cutting off the woman’s head. He even witnessed the man switch of a larger knife when the first one wasn’t doing the job properly.

Lionel Gore fled to Wetzel County, West Virginia where he broke into a home and kidnapped a girl. Gore led police on a chase and hit two vehicles before he was finally taken into custody.

Gore allegedly admitted to Ohio officers that he cut off his mother’s head and set her on fire. He claimed he was directed to kill his mother by the Holy Ghost because she was the devil.

Officials say Gore will likely face murder, arson, and child endangerment charges.