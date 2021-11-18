ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Murder on Cemetery Drive - Ohio Man Cuts Off Mom’s Head, Continues Crime Spree in West Virginia

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPp5T_0d0Va3qs00
Ohio Man Kills MomWashington County Jail

Ohio State News by Cyn Mackley

Ohio cops say a New Matamoras, Ohio man cut off his mom’s head, set her house on fire, and then embarked on a crime spree and then crossed the Ohio River to continue his crime spree in Wetzel County, West Virginia.

Official reports say it all went down back on November 5, when the Grandview Township Fire Department and Washington County Ohio’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a house fire on Cemetery Drive.

They discovered Diane Gore’s home in flames. Gore’s sister told officers, she’d seen her nephew, Lionel Gore, run from the home covered in blood screaming that he would kill her next if she didn’t get out of the way. He then fled in a vehicle.

Firefighters discovered Ms. Gore’s decapitated body in a bedroom with her head right beside it. Horrifically, her 6-year-old grandson told officers he saw his Uncle Lionel cutting off the woman’s head. He even witnessed the man switch of a larger knife when the first one wasn’t doing the job properly.

Lionel Gore fled to Wetzel County, West Virginia where he broke into a home and kidnapped a girl. Gore led police on a chase and hit two vehicles before he was finally taken into custody.

Gore allegedly admitted to Ohio officers that he cut off his mother’s head and set her on fire. He claimed he was directed to kill his mother by the Holy Ghost because she was the devil.

Officials say Gore will likely face murder, arson, and child endangerment charges.

Comments / 46

Justin Pramesa
4d ago

he did my tats on my hands never thought he would do anything like this he was not like that. i believe meth played a huge role in this but he has to pay for his crime and this is awful..

Reply(1)
10
Stephanie Christina
3d ago

They should do to him what did to his mother, there is no way to justify cutting off the head of the woman who gave you life.. wtf is wrong with people I swear..

Reply
4
Daniel Israel
3d ago

@ : 2 Esdras 8:50-51,56-58[50]For many great miseries shall be done to them that in the latter time shall dwell in the world, because they have walked in great pride.[51]But understand thou for thyself, and seek out the glory for such as be like thee.[56]For when THEY🦅 HAD "TAKEN" liberty🗽📜, they DESPISED the most HIGH, thought scorn of> his law[🐑], and forsook his ways.[57]Moreover they have trodden>[LUKE21:24) down HIS RIGHTEOUS[🦁] ,[58]And said in their heart, that there is no God; yea, AND THAT KNOWING THEY must die.

Reply(1)
4
SCDNReports

Hero Southern Ohio Cop Saves Suicidal Man

Hero Southern Ohio Cop Saves Suicidal ManSCDN Graphics Department. A quick-thinking Portsmouth Ohio Police officer saved a suicidal man. Just after 10 am, a call came into dispatch regarding a suicidal man in a red truck threatening to drive the vehicle into the Ohio River (SCDN does not identify the names of suicidal individuals for privacy reasons) The caller said the distressed man could be found on the dirt road at Alexandria Point Park in the historic Portsmouth Boneyfiddle district.
SCDNReports

Baby Rescued After Frightening Incident

PPD came to the aid of a baby in danger and a hacker posts embarrassing photos on social media. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. A frightening incident involving a baby. A woman spotted a mom walking children along 125 just before 10:30 pm and took the woman to the ER at SOMC. However, when they arrived at the hospital, the woman jumped out of the car and ran into the woods with the baby.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Meth and Guns

Indiana Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Meth and GunsMGN. Mark A. Holbrook, II, 43 years old, of Fort Wayne, was sentenced by Indiana U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm by a felon, announced Indiana United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Two Pharmacy Burglars Sentenced to a Total of Over 24 Years For Participating in Almost 50 Break-ins

Pharmacy Burglars SentencedSCDN Graphics Department. PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Robert Hopkins, 26, and William Limper, 43, both of Philadelphia, PA, were sentenced to eight years and one month in prison, and 16 years and four months in prison, respectively, by United States District Court Judge Wendy Beetlestone for their roles in a conspiracy to burglarize or attempt to burglarize 49 pharmacies in the City of Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs during a five year period. Hopkins was sentenced to a period of three years’ supervised release and Limper to five years’ supervised release following their terms of imprisonment.
SCDNReports

Southern Ohio Man Heroically Saves 6 Lives

Southern Ohio Man Heroically Saves 6 LivesAEP Ohio. Chillicothe line worker for AEP Ohio, Matt Mitchell, saved lives by being at the right place at the right time. In his car on the way home from work, he saw a woman waving frantically and pointing at a nearby house. The house was on fire and the woman was screaming that there were children inside.
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

