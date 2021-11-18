ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolves vs West Ham: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

By Grey Whitebloom
90min.com
 4 days ago

Wolverhampton Wanderers face the unenviable task of hosting a West Ham United team buoyed by four consecutive victories in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. David Moyes' side return from November's international break with the memory of ending Liverpool's club-record-equalling unbeaten sequence still fresh. Wolves had a more modest spate of...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a Jekyll and Hyde player for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp claims

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is something of a Jekyll and Hyde player but he is happy to embrace both aspects of his game as it benefits his side.The England international has not started back-to-back matches since July 2020 but has been in the XI for two of the last three and played 81 minutes of the other.Klopp suggested the 28-year-old had been, on occasions, trying too hard to impress after an injury-plagued last couple of years but he was nevertheless happy with the way he had performed.Midfield has been a problem area with James Milner, Naby...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Player ratings as the Reds dismantle the Gunners

Liverpool delivered a decisive response to the end of their own unbeaten run by emphatically bringing Arsenal's undefeated sequence to a close with a crushing 4-0 romp on Saturday afternoon. Arsenal actually managed to frustrate their prolific hosts with a compact 4-4-2 off the ball, narrowing the gaps between the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp confident sporting director change will go smoothly for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident there will be a smooth transition when Michael Edwards hands over sporting director duties to Julian Ward in the summer.Klopp believes the role is invaluable in allowing him to focus on team issues and welcomes the continuity which will see the club promote from within.“He’s worked very closely with Michael Edwards in the past so I don’t think there will be any kind of ‘rough sea’ things to overcome. I think it will be a very smooth takeover,” said the Reds boss.“If I would have come here 10 years ago and told you a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Pedro Neto
Person
Angelo Ogbonna
Person
Bruno Lage
Person
David Moyes
90min.com

Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Player ratings as Raul Jimenez fires hosts into top six

Raul Jimenez's superb second half strike fired Wolves into the Premier League's top six, with a 1-0 win at Molineux also ending West Ham's unbeaten away record. Jimenez was exceptional all afternoon and bagged the only goal of the game just before the hour mark, sweeping home from the edge of the area past Lukasz Fabianski having squandered a far better chance in the first period.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Liverpool get the reaction they were looking for with Arsenal thrashing

Amid the expected niceties that pepper every set of pre-match comments from a player desperately avoiding any antagonist dig rife for motivational fodder, Virgil van Dijk lay down a warning: “So we have to be very well prepared and very good to get a good result. We have to be confident. And obviously we all want to show a reaction after what happened in London.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Wolves#Soccer Saturday#Start Tv#The Premier League#Hammers#Molineux Tv#Bbc Final Score#Universo#Dazn#Westham
The Independent

Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Imperious Liverpool extended their Premier League home winning streak against Arsenal to six on Saturday with an easy 4-0 victory that lifted them to second in the table.Sadio Mane met a perfect free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 39th minute to plant a header across Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for Liverpool’s opening goal.Ramsdale produced a string of spectacular saves to keep Juergen Klopp’s silky strikers at bay. But he could do nothing to stop Diogo Jota skipping past him in the 52nd minute after a dreadful misplaced pass from Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares.Inevitably, Mohamed Salah got in on the act with a close-range volley from a Mane cross in the 73rd minute, before Takumi Minamino came off the bench to turn in a cross from Alexander-Arnold with his first touch in the 77th.Arsenal showed a few flashes of resistance and attacking spirit in the first half - not least from manager Mikel Arteta who squared up angrily with Klopp over a foul in an ugly touch-line exchange that earned both yellow cards.But the Londoners looked crushed at the end, their eight-game unbeaten run over and yet again leaving Anfield empty-handed. The result left them fifth in the league.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

WSL roundup - gameweek 8

The WSL signed off before the November international break with another big week of action. There were winners in six games up and down the division, with gaps starting to open up at both ends of the table that will ultimately define the season come May. Here's a recap of...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Steve McClaren warns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Cristiano Ronaldo's return will 'make or break' the Manchester United manager

Steve McClaren believes that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the club will either 'make or break' Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United have lacked consistency this season, with Solskjaer receiving a considerable amount of criticism from pundits and supporters following recent results, which have a 2-0 loss to Liverpool and a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

PSG player faces further questioning over vicious attack on teammate

Paris, Nov 11, 2021 (AFP) - Paris Saint-Germain women's footballer Aminata Diallo faced further questioning from police on Thursday during a second day of detention over the assault of a teammate. Diallo was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with a vicious attack on fellow midfielder and rival Kheira Hamraoui...
PUBLIC SAFETY
World Soccer Talk

Spurs boss Conte urges Ndombele to be a team player

London (AFP) – Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has challenged Tanguy Ndombele to prove he can put his own interests aside and become more of a team player as the French midfielder eyes a recall against Leeds on Sunday. Conte will be without Oliver Skipp due to suspension this weekend and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Tottenham vs Arsenal - WSL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Tottenham and Arsenal kick off Women's Football Weekend 2021 with a north London derby in the WSL, a fixture that promises to provide entertainment given how both sides have started the season. Arsenal have a perfect record so far and lead the WSL after winning six from six to start...
SOCCER
90min.com

Man City vs Chelsea - WSL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Manchester City and Chelsea have provided some of the best and most memorable WSL action in recent years, but this weekend's clash is likely to be slightly different. The clubs have had contrasting fortunes so far in 2021/22. For Chelsea it has largely been business as usual, going well in the WSL and Champions League - they come into this game specifically off the back of a 7-0 win in Europe in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy