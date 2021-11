AUSTIN, Texas — Businesses in Central Texas are continuing to hire, according to a new report from the Austin Chamber of Commerce. The report shows that hiring from October 2020 to October 2021 increased 49% in the Austin metro area. There were about 92,000 available job postings during October 2021, an increase of 1,500 postings compared to the previous month and an increase of more than 30,000 from October 2020.

