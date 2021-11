I'm sick of hearing phrases like "no one is above the law" from the very people who think they are above the law, such as politicians who should be spending life in prison for lies and corruption and in courtrooms where criminals now have more rights than parents or law-abiding citizens and from members of the Biden administration who think they are above the law with their open borders, letting hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants into our country.

HOMELESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO