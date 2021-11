Withholding payment, exploitative contracts, and withdrawing from an esports league while only giving players a few hours’ notice. These are all instances of player mistreatment within the esports industry, and these incidents are far from isolated occurrences. Since its inception, esports has grappled with the issue of player mistreatment. Outrage typically lasts for a brief period of time before it quiets down, and people largely forget about these events. Though, this trend cannot continue. This dark side of esports must be brought to, and remain in, the forefront so it can be confronted head-on and finally overcome.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO