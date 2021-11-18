ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-18 23:04:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-19 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Jefferson and West...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai speaks out for the first time

On Sunday, tennis star Peng Shuai had a video call with the President of the International Olympic Committee. This marks Peng’s first known contact with anyone outside China since she disappeared three weeks ago after making sexual assault allegations against a former senior Communist Party official.Nov. 21, 2021.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Douglas County, CO
County
Larimer County, CO
County
Gilpin County, CO
City
Boulder, CO
City
Jefferson, CO
County
Clear Creek County, CO
County
Jefferson County, CO
The Hill

Officials identify convicted felon as suspect in accidental firearm discharge at Atlanta airport

Officials on Saturday evening identified a convicted felon as the suspect behind an accidental firearm discharge that occurred earlier that day at an Atlanta airport. The suspect was identified as Kenny Wells, 42. Atlanta Police Major Reginald Moorman said that they had a warrant out for his arrest for carrying a concealed weapon at a commercial airport, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm and reckless conduct.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Hitmakers BTS stamp their authority on American Music Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous “My Universe” and closed the show with “Butter.”
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning

Comments / 0

Community Policy