Give the Gift of Sublime, Simple Espresso With the Rancilio Silvia

By Alex Lauer, @alexlauer
InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QG1d9_0d0VWwVs00
You don't need digital displays and temperature regulators. You just need the Rancilio Silvia. Seattle Coffee Gear

What is the holy grail of holiday gifting? Is it a car with a big red bow? Something shiny packaged in a Tiffany blue box? An extravagance plucked from Neiman Marcus’s annual list of Fantasy Gifts? Those may be at the top of your giftees’ lists, but for you, the gifter, the ultimate present is something that feels like an extravagance but doesn’t break your bank.

That Goldilocksian gift, in my opinion, is the Rancilio Silvia Espresso Machine. At a regular retail price of just $830, the Silvia is an affordable, easy-to-use, Italian-made workhorse that makes sublime espresso, silky lattes and fast Americanos. If you had a particularly good year, go ahead and pair it with the brand’s Rocky burr bean grinder to give them the full coffee-shop experience at home.

I’m a second-generation Rancilio Silvia owner myself (by the way, that’s pronounced “Ran-chilio”). I could certainly recommend this espresso machine based off my own experience having used one from almost a year — almost every single morning since January I’ve made myself a double-shot Americano with freshly ground beans — but it’s seeing how one single appliance has survived over a decade at my parents’ house that gives me the confidence to say this is one of the best at-home espresso makers out there.

If you’re new to Rancilio, the design of the base Silvia model may give you pause due to its simplicity. At first glance, it’s just a stainless steel box with a few buttons. No digital display. No temperature gauge. No fancy settings, Bluetooth connectivity or automatic functionality where you can set it to brew when your alarm goes off. But that clarity of purpose is actually why this streamlined appliance, which was first release back in 1997, still beats out all the other newfangled models today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zpGAh_0d0VWwVs00
Espresso on the left, hot water and steam on the right. Simple as that. Rancilio

Here’s a breakdown of how to use the Silvia: You fill it up with water, hit the middle button to warm up the single boiler, then use the left-hand trio of buttons to pull espresso, eject hot water and steam all your milks and milk substitutes. It’s really that easy.

Seattle Coffee Gear, which sells the Silvia along with Amazon and Walmart (be sure to check all three for various Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales over the next couple weeks), says that this model is a challenge to operate for beginners and notes that it doesn’t have a dedicated hot water wand for Americanos; but I haven’t found the former to be the case at all, and the steaming wand is also used for getting hot water, so the latter point is technically moot. Once you figure out the functionality after a couple days, it all becomes second nature, even for those like myself who have never spent time in the trenches of a hipster coffee shop.

Those with a big holiday budget may be tempted to buy the Silvia Pro model, which features a dual boiler, a dedicated water wand and two PID controllers (temperature regulators), or even a regular Silvia with the PID functionality. But for most people, these are extraneous add-ons that won’t significantly improve your morning caffeination, though they will significantly increase the price. In fact, these more advanced models may end up being more of a headache than they’re worth. The original Silvia has continued to produce velvety espresso for years for my parents because they’ve been able to easily fix it whenever something goes wrong (which isn’t often), thanks to Rancilio’s great service and repair team. When you add digital screens and temperature readers to the mix, repairs become harder and more common, whether we’re talking about Rancilio or any other brand.

The Silvia is the equivalent of a Le Creuset Dutch oven, an elevated kitchen staple that is as good today as it was 20 years ago. I’ve never heard of anyone regretting buying a Le Creuset, and I’ve had exactly zero problems with my Silvia in the past year. I’m admittedly still trying to perfect my latte art, but there’s no rush — if my Rancilio holds up like the one at my parents’ house, I’ve got all the time in the world.

InsideHook

InsideHook

Comments / 0

