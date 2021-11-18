Boys & Girls Club of Wake County gets $20,000 renovation

After 24-hours of renovations, a new transformation is about to be unveiled at the Boys & Girls Club of Wake County.

Aaron's Furniture pitched in to perform $20,000 worth of renovations on the group's teen room.

Aaron's built new furniture and installed new electronics in the room.

The new room will be unveiled Thursday afternoon to unsuspecting teens.

The Boys & Girls Club said this renovation helps give teens a safe and healthy environment to thrive.

Aaron's Furniture has done similar renovations across the country 49 other times since 2015.