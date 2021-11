SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we kick off a new week we are tracking a dry and sunny start to Turkey week followed by a likely cold front to arrive just in time for Thanksgiving. Temperatures at the beginning of this week will be in the mid-60s before moving up into the 70s out ahead of the cold front Wednesday. Turkey Day will likely bring rain and thunderstorms as a cold front will push through the ArkLaTex dropping significantly heading into one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year. Temperatures Friday will likely be stuck in the 50s before moving back into the 60s this weekend.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO