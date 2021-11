Amazon has announced that customers in the U.S. using iOS can now share scenes from their favorite Amazon Original series, straight from their iPhone. With X-Ray technology, Prime Video customers can now share their favorite clips from select Amazon Original series with friends and family on social media, or via direct message. From the first scene in Season One of The Boys, to the first time Toni and Shelby meet in The Wilds, to that jaw-dropping reveal at the end of Invincible Episode One, and the many adventures of Dale, Derica, Benny, and Truman in Fairfax, there are plenty of snackable scenes to share.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO