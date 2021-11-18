ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. Some sunshine this morning,...

www.wamc.org

Comments / 0

Related
myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Monday, November 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (11/22/21) TODAY: Happy Monday! The cold front has now moved outside of the ArkLaMiss and continues to track its way southeast. We will start off the morning with some lingering clouds and gradually dropping temperatures in the 40s and 50s. With sunshine returning this afternoon, our highs will see a small warm up into the lower 60s with winds breezy out of the north at 5-15 mph.
WEST MONROE, LA
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, November 22nd

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have temperatures start in the 30s and 40s. We are looking to have mostly sunny skies and winds will be on the calm side. For the rest of the morning hours, we can expect temperatures to eventually get to the low 60s by the beginning of the noon hour. We will have a few more clouds moving into the area and winds will continue to remain more on the calm side all morning. For the second half of the day, we are looking to have a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will peak in the mid 60s around the region. Winds will continue to be on the calm side for the rest of the day. Later tonight, we are looking to have a few clouds lingering in the skies. Temperatures will drop to the 30s for lows again and winds will stay fairly calm. For our Tuesday, we will have mostly cloudy skies, however, the winds won’t be staying calm. We can expect winds to be coming from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour, especially in the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for highs. A bit of a warming trend for the region can be expected as we head into the middle of this week. Temperatures will reach the 70s for highs on the Wednesday. A few spotty showers could develop. Thanksgiving will be a bit cooler as a cold front will move through late Wednesday evening. Highs for Thursday will only reach the 50s and we will have partly cloudy skies. 60s will return by the end of the week and stick around through the weekend, and we can expect more cloudy conditions for Friday and Saturday, then a mix of sun and clouds for this upcoming Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5atlanta.com

Monday morning weather forecast

The rain has come to the end for most of north Georgia and now the winds are sweeping in. Get ready for colder air to work its way into the area behind the breezes.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Newschannel#Wamc Regional Forecast
KEYT

Monday morning forecast November 22nd

Temperatures are staying very warm Monday, decreasing only a tad from Sunday. The coast will be in the 70s to 80s and inland in the 80s. Northeasterly winds are moderate in the morning hours, but weakening from the weekend. They will taper off by the early afternoon. With Santa Ana gusts above 40 mph, a wind advisory is in effect in Ventura County on the coast until noon and inland until 3:00 pm. There is also a red flag warning in place until 3:00 pm with relative humidity reaching the single digits.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
wxxv25.com

11/22 – Rob Knight’s “Cold Frontal Passage” Monday Morning Forecast

As a cold front moves through the area, spotty rain will be in the forecast until mid-morning. Cooler and drier air moves into the area behind the front, and Monday night provides somewhat of a challenge regarding forecast lows. Even though it`s in the relative near term, model spreads remain fairly large at 8 to 10 degrees between high and low members. Tuesday afternoon will be on the cool side with highs in the mid-60s and Tuesday night will also be cool, with lows generally in the low 40s north and upper 40s to mid-50s south.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Monday, November 22 Morning Forecast

A cold front moved through early Sunday and that did bring a little cooldown as we ended the weekend. High pressure has been building in behind that boundary and that brought a return to the sunshine yesterday. More of that is on tap today with temps a little chillier than average for this time of the year. Highs will round out in the lower 50s later on this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Winds turn around from the south to southeast tomorrow which brings a return of milder conditions. The sunshiny trend holds too with afternoon readings surging back into the 60s. Clouds start to thicken Thanksgiving Eve ahead of our next disturbance which moves in Wednesday night. This storm system will bring widespread showers overnight and a pretty solid cooldown by Thanksgiving. Temperatures will likely be in the mid-60s Wednesday, despite the clouds with highs tumbling back into the 40s on Turkey Day. A few showers are possible early in the day on Thanksgiving but the bulk of them should be east of the metro. We’ll keep the threat of on and off showers SE of I-44 throughout the morning with drier conditions across the Ozarks by afternoon. If you’re heading out doing some shopping on Black Friday, temps will be seasonable with drier weather taking over. This weather pattern holds as we progress through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds into the heart of the nation. At the surface though, a cold front slides through Saturday night. It’s looking to come through dry. We’ll be back into the 60s Saturday ahead of that front with highs falling back into the lower 50s Sunday under plenty of sunshine.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 11/22 Monday Morning Forecast

Today: Showers wrap up by 8 AM with some clearing the remainder of the day. Temps will hold to around 50 through early this afternoon, then fall through the 40s for the afternoon commute. Tonight: Much colder and breezy. Temps will fall into the 30s and 20s with feels like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy