Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have temperatures start in the 30s and 40s. We are looking to have mostly sunny skies and winds will be on the calm side. For the rest of the morning hours, we can expect temperatures to eventually get to the low 60s by the beginning of the noon hour. We will have a few more clouds moving into the area and winds will continue to remain more on the calm side all morning. For the second half of the day, we are looking to have a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will peak in the mid 60s around the region. Winds will continue to be on the calm side for the rest of the day. Later tonight, we are looking to have a few clouds lingering in the skies. Temperatures will drop to the 30s for lows again and winds will stay fairly calm. For our Tuesday, we will have mostly cloudy skies, however, the winds won’t be staying calm. We can expect winds to be coming from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour, especially in the early afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for highs. A bit of a warming trend for the region can be expected as we head into the middle of this week. Temperatures will reach the 70s for highs on the Wednesday. A few spotty showers could develop. Thanksgiving will be a bit cooler as a cold front will move through late Wednesday evening. Highs for Thursday will only reach the 50s and we will have partly cloudy skies. 60s will return by the end of the week and stick around through the weekend, and we can expect more cloudy conditions for Friday and Saturday, then a mix of sun and clouds for this upcoming Sunday.

