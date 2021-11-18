ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

A Travel Trailer Fire Claims The Life of an Otsego County Woman

By Leslie Ann
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This past Tuesday night, a devastating fire on County Road 34A in the Town of Cherry Valley took the life of a resident. According to Otsego County Office of Emergency Services, around 9:30 pm, a crew from the Cherry Valley Fire Department along with C and Sharon Springs...

wdhifm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Cherry Valley, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
Sharon Springs, NY
City
Cherry Valley, NY
Cherry Valley, NY
Accidents
New York City, NY
Accidents
Otsego County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Otsego County, NY
Otsego County, NY
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailer#County Road#Thanksgiving#Accident#Ems#The New York State Police#These New York Stores
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Walton Man Accused of Stealing from Business Associates

Delaware County Sheriff’s officials say a Walton man is accused of stealing items from business associates. Authorities say they arrested 58-year-old Raymond Albertina November 4 on two felony counts of Grand Larceny. Deputies say Albertina is accused of taking items from business associates in the Town of Walton and the...
WALTON, NY
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

COVID Vaccine Opportunities For 5 – 11 Year-Olds Near Oneonta, NY

If you are a parent of a child aged 5 to 11 and you are eager to not only get your child vaccinated against COVID-19 with the CDC approved Pfizer vaccine not only for health reasons but also to take advantage of New York State's announcement yesterday about a great incentive, then you're in luck. Children from 5 to 11 who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by December 19, can be entered into a random drawing to be one of 50 children across the state to receive a full, four-year college scholarship (including tuition, room, and board) to a SUNY or CUNY school and there are some upcoming local opportunities to get your child vaccinated.
ONEONTA, NY
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

15 Incredible Building Transformations in Upstate New York

Upstate New York has a knack of recycling their old buildings. Here is an amazing list of 15 places that have seen new life after they served their original purposes and then "retired." You will see here a dazzling 1940s Art Deco Chevrolet dealership showroom that has magically been transformed into one of Rochester's most popular coffee houses. You will find a little red caboose, out of use for decades, that has found a new life as an overnight Airbnb suite in a popular Catskills ski resort village. A steamship coal tower now is a scenic riverside restaurant just north of Niagara Falls. A 100-year old firehouse now sells books and ales, a church is a trendy restaurant, a dilapidated auto body shop is now the Taco Garage, a dairy barn is a popular Mexican eatery, a crude oil pumping station is a live entertainment venue, and a cigar manufacturing factory is now an elegant Roaring 20s speakeasy in Binghamton! All of them did a great job at repurposing the "old into the new."
ROCHESTER, NY
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Oneonta, NY
485
Followers
2K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdhifm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy