Chicago PD: Will Upton confess to killing Roy?

Is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago PD? Entering tonight’s new episode, it’s clear that we’re at a pivotal point in Hailey Upton’s career. For most of the season so far, we’ve seen this character thrown into a near-impossible situation, one where Hank Voight’s actions are coming back on her. She and Jason Beghe’s character have been carrying the Roy secret for a while now and on tonight’s episode, she’s going to feel a lot of pressure courtesy of the FBI. Remember when she was actually on FBI in the past? All of a sudden, that seems like forever ago. She may find herself in a spot where either she has to confess, or hope that Voight confesses to everything that he did. If you’ve been wanting something super high-stakes when it comes to Chicago PD, this story is it.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO