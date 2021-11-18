ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chicago PD: Will Upton confess to killing Roy?

By Danilo Castro
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpton (Tracy Spiridakos) is caught in a bind. Not only has the guilt over killing Roy Walton (Michael Maize) taken over her life, but her actions have put her fiancé, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), in harm’s way. The latter is tasked with saving his and Upton’s necks by pinning the...

Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Will Halstead’s Decision Lead to Someone Exiting the Show?

On “Chicago PD,” Jay Halstead is faced with a challenging decision; either he and Hailey Upton go to prison for murder, or he helps Agent North take down Hank Voight. Voight helped Upton cover up Roy Walton’s killing, burying the body for her. Upton shot Walton when he went for Voight’s gun, which probably would have been self-defense. Except then they covered it up. North found the body by tracking Voight’s GPS the night of the killing. Halstead found out about the killing before North found the body, and kept it to himself.
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Is Hank Voight Leaving the Show?

So, Outsiders, is Sergeant Hank Voight about to sing “Sweet Home Chicago” and leave Chicago PD in his rearview mirror?. Let’s see if Jason Beghe, who plays Voight, will be around or not with the NBC police drama. We look to One Chicago Center for some guidance. The short answer...
FanSided

Is Chicago PD ending?

Chicago PD is in a tight spot. The latest episode, titled “Fractures”, hinted at some major changes for the characters and the fate of the IU as a whole. Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) will have to decide between saving himself and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) or saving Voight (Jason Beghe) from jail time.
FanSided

Is Jason Beghe leaving Chicago PD?

Hank Voight is the centerpiece of Chicago PD. He’s the man who makes it all run, who can navigate the legal system to get results and who can come to the aid of his IU officers whenever they need it. That said, Voight might be the one who needs help.
Outsider.com

One ‘Chicago PD’ Star Has Never Made the Jump to ‘Chicago Med’

NBC‘s “One Chicago” trilogy is iconic for its numerous crossovers throughout the years. In the past, we’ve seen “Chicago PD” stars head over to “Chicago Fire” during arson investigations. Meanwhile, “Chicago Fire” cast members have responded to bomb threats over on “Chicago Med.” However, despite the various opportunities, one of our “Chicago PD” stars has never made it over to “Chicago Med.”
FanSided

Chicago PD spoilers: Will Halstead turn Voight in?

Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) has the future of IU in his hands. At the conclusion of the latest Chicago PD episode, “Fractures”, the character was given the opportunity to protect his career as long as he placed the blame for a murder cover-up on officer Voight (Jason Beghe). The...
Cinema Blend

Will Chicago P.D.'s Burgess Be Key To Voight And Upton's Fates In Season 9?

Chicago P.D. is quickly approaching the fall finale of Season 9, and fall finales can be game-changing (and sometimes extremely bloody) when it comes to this show. This time, the danger is more to Voight and Upton’s careers and freedom than anybody’s actual life, but the feds are onto their big secret about Roy, and Halstead’s choice may be the factor that decides their fates. That said, if the FBI isn’t pinning all of their hopes to crack the case onto Halstead making a certain decision, Burgess is the next logical choice as somebody who could force Voight and/or Upton’s hands. But would she?
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Marina Squerciati Appreciates Show Addressing Hard Topics Despite Not Doing It ‘Perfectly’

As “One Chicago” fans well know, this season of “Chicago PD” has been tension-heavy. This is primarily due to the soured relationships and conflicts arising between some of our favorite officers. Ultimately, that tension only has fans further invested in the show’s major storyline right now. Now, amid ongoing struggles, “Chicago PD” actress Marina Squerciati commended the show for other reasons. She primarily focused on its efforts in addressing difficult and incredibly real social and cultural topics.
FanSided

Watch Chicago PD Season 9, Episode 8 live online

The FBI investigates Roy’s death and Upton is about to feel the heat on Chicago PD Season 9, Episode 8. Don’t miss a beat of the episode. The entire Season 9 of Chicago PD so far has had Roy over Intelligence’s heads. Voight and Upton covered up his death, with everyone else believing him to be in the wind. Eventually Halstead found out, and it’s only really a matter of time before the rest of the unit finds out the truth.
cartermatt.com

Is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago PD? A Hailey Upton season 9 crisis

Is Tracy Spiridakos leaving Chicago PD? Entering tonight’s new episode, it’s clear that we’re at a pivotal point in Hailey Upton’s career. For most of the season so far, we’ve seen this character thrown into a near-impossible situation, one where Hank Voight’s actions are coming back on her. She and Jason Beghe’s character have been carrying the Roy secret for a while now and on tonight’s episode, she’s going to feel a lot of pressure courtesy of the FBI. Remember when she was actually on FBI in the past? All of a sudden, that seems like forever ago. She may find herself in a spot where either she has to confess, or hope that Voight confesses to everything that he did. If you’ve been wanting something super high-stakes when it comes to Chicago PD, this story is it.
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Will Voight Get Arrested?

With all the heat coming down on Sergeant Hank Voight on Chicago PD, the question becomes will he get arrested soon?. Voight, played by Jason Beghe, is having some trouble after covering up for the murder of Roy Walton. Let’s take a look at the situation with some help from...
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Can Hailey Upton Face Charges for Shooting Roy Walton?

With a storyline heating up around the death of Roy Walton on Chicago PD, can Detective Hailey Upton face charges?. Let’s take a look at what’s going on, Outsiders, with an assist from One Chicago Center. The short answer to the question? Yes, but there’s more to the picture. When you Hank Voight and Jay Halstead into the mix, then we’ve got something cooking.
cartermatt.com

Is Jesse Lee Soffer leaving Chicago PD, Jay Halstead? The concerns

Is Jesse Lee Soffer leaving Chicago PD and his role of Jay Halstead on tonight’s season 9 episode 8? We understand the fundamental concerns at the moment; it’s hard not to, all things considered. Going into the episode tonight, we know that the character is carrying with him a tremendous...
cartermatt.com

Chicago PD season 9 episode 8: Will Halstead flip on Hank Voight?

We knew that Chicago PD season 9 episode 8 would be intense; what we didn’t realize was that Jay Halstead would be asked to flip. In a way, it makes sense: The feds can recognize that he has more of a moral compass than some other people in Intelligence. There’s a reason why he and Hank have been at odds here and there for the past several years. Voight doesn’t follow the rules and Halstead at lies tries to. That doesn’t mean it always works, but we do at least see some sort of effort there.
