NVIDIA CEO on AMD’s Aldebaran GPU: ‘Every year there’s an Nvidia killer and people call it that’, Also Says ‘‘We don’t have any magic bullets’ To Tackle Shortages

By Hassan Mujtaba
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, has given some interesting statements regarding AMD's server GPU competition and GPU shortages in his latest interviews with Yahoo! Finance & The Next Platform. NVIDIA CEO Says Competition In The Server Space Is 'Seriously Intense', Also Says GPU Shortages To Last Through Next Year. In...

wccftech.com

siliconangle.com

The top five product announcements from Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference

Nvidia Corp.’s GPU Technology Conference, being held this week in digital format, has evolved over the years from a hard-core tech event for pure propellerheads to more of an industry event where the latest and greatest innovations in accelerated computing are highlighted. This includes a wide range of use cases,...
TECHNOLOGY
asapland.com

Nvidia could relaunch GTX 1080 Ti GPU due to lack of stock

PC gamers know that getting a GPU from Nvidia (but also from AMD) at the moment it is a real ordeal. And not only because stocks are still very scarce, but also because crypto miners hog the little hardware available on the market. And being aware of the situation, the...
COMPUTERS
Person
Jensen Huang
nextplatform.com

The AMD “Aldebaran” GPU That Won Exascale

If you want to know how and why AMD motors have been chosen for so many of the pre-exascale and exascale HPC and AI systems, despite the dominance of Intel in CPUs and the dominance of Nvidia in GPUs, you need look no further for an answer than the new “Aldebaran” Instinct MI200 GPU accelerator from AMD and its Infinity Fabric 3.0 coherent interconnect that is being also added to selected Epyc CPUs.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace GPU Allegedly Brings A 2X Uplift Over Ampere At Twice The Power

Forget for a moment that graphics cards are scarcer than unobtanium. We all know the situation by now, and it's still going to be a bit before things change. That said, new products will continue to manifest. For NVIDIA, that means an eventual GeForce RTX 40 series (if sticking with the the present naming convention), and rumor has it those next-gen parts will deliver a huge performance uplift, albeit at a cost.
COMPUTERS
stockxpo.com

The Undervalued Stock Eating Nvidia’s Lunch

AMD, Financial) soared more than 11% on Monday on the news that it has won the business of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB, Financial), the company formerly known as Facebook. The chipmaker also announced new chips that aim to take on supercomputing players like Nvidia Corp. (NVDA, Financial). On the heels...
STOCKS
VentureBeat

Nvidia says its GPU chip is a giant leap forward for computing

Just how valuable has the GPU been to computing? Paresh Kharya, the senior director of product management and marketing at Nvidia, likes to say that the company’s chips are already driving a “million-fold leap” forward for the industry. The company offered its “big picture” analysis as part of its publicity built around the GTC conference that highlights how Nvidia GPUs can support artificial intelligence applications.
COMPUTERS
Investor's Business Daily

What If Nvidia Stock Doesn't Move Much On Earnings? Here's A Good Option Trade

Nvidia (NVDA) is showing elevated implied volatility, with an I.V. Percentile reading of 98%. That means that the current level of implied volatility in Nvidia stock is higher than almost all other readings in the past 12 months. In part, that is because the company is due to report earnings...
STOCKS
makeuseof.com

Nvidia DLSS vs. AMD FidelityFX: What's the Difference & What Looks Better?

Nvidia's DLSS technology has greatly reduced the need to own the most expensive, high-end graphics hardware. Instead of rendering graphics at full resolution, your GPU can instead render it at a lower resolution and upscale. While that approach was unthinkable years ago, Nvidia nailed the tech. Depending on the game, it can actually look indistinguishable to the naked eye from native resolution.
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Is Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming worth it?

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is a cloud streaming service that targets the current weak spot in the market: hardware availability and pricing. Essentially, you pay a subscription fee for the ability to use Nvidia’s “Superpod” computers to stream games from your library in lieu of having a physical GPU in your PC at home. The company recently announced an RTX 3080 tier, which claims lower latency and ray tracing–enabled performance. We will discuss how it works, potential drawbacks, and price. The technology is very exciting, but can it replace a real GPU during the great shortage? Let’s find out!
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Early predictions for Nvidia and AMD's next-gen cards set up a titanic GPU battle

Rumours about the potential next generation of GPUs—namely Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 and AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT—have already begun to surface across the web. Among them, known Twitter leaker Greymon55 now airs their predictions where core count, power draw, and clock speeds are concerned, giving us much hope for the future of so-called Lovelace and RDNA 3 architectures.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Nvidia RTX 4000 GPU series could surface as early as next summer

Something to look forward to: It’s still tough to believe considering their scarcity, but the calendar confirms that Nvidia’s RTX 30 series graphics cards launched over a year ago. The show must go on however, and for Nvidia that means the development and subsequent launch of its next-gen RTX cards, whether that means they will be good for gamers or miners, is an entirely different question.
COMPUTERS
Seekingalpha.com

Nvidia: We Have A Problem

Nvidia will be reporting its Q3 results on Tuesday. Nvidia (NVDA) is scheduled to report its Q3 FY22 results after market close tomorrow. Its shares are already up over 130% year to date and the company will have to deliver a particularly strong earnings report to keep its shares rallying. In this article, I'll discuss a few key items that investors should be watching - its segment financials, its management's comments around the supply situation and their guidance for Q4 - when Nvidia hosts its Q3 earnings call. These items will highlight the chipmaker's financial and operational positioning and are likely going to influence whether its shares rally further, or succumb to market pressures in the near future. Let's take a closer look.
MARKETS

