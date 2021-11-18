NVIDIA CEO on AMD’s Aldebaran GPU: ‘Every year there’s an Nvidia killer and people call it that’, Also Says ‘‘We don’t have any magic bullets’ To Tackle Shortages

Nvidia will be reporting its Q3 results on Tuesday. Nvidia (NVDA) is scheduled to report its Q3 FY22 results after market close tomorrow. Its shares are already up over 130% year to date and the company will have to deliver a particularly strong earnings report to keep its shares rallying. In this article, I'll discuss a few key items that investors should be watching - its segment financials, its management's comments around the supply situation and their guidance for Q4 - when Nvidia hosts its Q3 earnings call. These items will highlight the chipmaker's financial and operational positioning and are likely going to influence whether its shares rally further, or succumb to market pressures in the near future. Let's take a closer look.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO