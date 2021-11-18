ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article'ELF THE MUSICAL' at Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center/Orpheum Theater, 1 School St., Foxborough. 7:30 p.m. Presented by The Un-Common Theater Company. Based on the beloved holiday film. Advance ticket: Adults $25,students/seniors (65+) $20. Tickets at the door: Adults $27, students/seniors (65+) $22. Additional $2 per ticket facility fee charge to...

Wicked Local

Raynham dog track demolition stirs powerful memories

RAYNHAM — Stephen Smith remembers pulling down $14 a night as a lead out, back when Raynham Park ruled the local entertainment scene. And if the greyhound you squired from weigh-in to crate to starting gate and back happened to win, the owner or trainer might just tip you extra.
RAYNHAM, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

Community Parades Celebrate The Start Of The Holiday Season

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The entire region of Western Pennsylvania is celebrating the start of the holiday season this weekend. Folks in McKeesport turned out in droves for the 56th Salute to Santa parade. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson) In addition to the bands and floats, the city also crowned the princess and queen of the parade, doing it outside this year after COVID-19 concerns canceled the annual holiday party. The holiday spirit was also alive in well in Greensburg on Saturday for the city’s annual parade. This year, healthcare workers took center stage, leading the parade as grand marshals. City leaders say it’s a way for the community to recognize the work of healthcare professionals and the work they do during the pandemic. Lawrence County rang in the holidays too, with the return of its annual holiday parade. The festivities were kicked off Saturday and culminated with the lighting of a brand new tree in downtown New Castle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wicked Local

Wareham Church of the Good Shepherd Christmas Fair Dec. 4

WAREHAM – The annual Christmas Fair at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 74 High St., will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be baked goods, children’s gift room, crafts, gift baskets, jewelry, raffle, scarves, spice table, and used Christmas decorations. Come and get in the spirit of the holiday and help support the many outreach programs at Good Shepherd.
WAREHAM, MA
Wicked Local

Wareham Garden Club’s Christmas Holly Faire Dec. 4

WAREHAM - The Wareham Garden Club’s annual Faire will take place Saturday, Dec., 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church Hall, 82 High St. The Christmas Holly Faire will feature traditional favorites. Member-made boxwood “trees,” live decorated green wreaths, assorted bundles of greens, table centerpieces, outdoor decorated containers, a craft table and packaged baked goods will be available. Pre-orders can be made by contacting Judy, chair of the Faire, at 508-273-7867. The Wareham Garden Club’s fundraisers help support its numerous civic beautification projects, educational events, monthly garden therapy at the Wareham Council on Aging and funds its annual scholarships to local deserving students. The club meets the second Thursday of each month, September to June, and prospective new members are encouraged to attend a meeting. For membership information, contact Carole LaFreniere at 508-291-4151 or email the club at warehamgardenclubma@gmail.com or check out the new website at warehamgardenclub.org.
WAREHAM, MA
Wicked Local

Holiday Market set to open Nov. 26, with expansion to Bubala's on two weekends

PROVINCETOWN — The holidays are back and so is the Holiday Market — but this year it's expanded to a second location for two weekends. The annual market, in its sixth year, is usually located behind The Canteen restaurant, on the waterfront at 225 Commercial Street. For the first weekend in December and the weekend of New Year's Eve, the market will also be at the outside patio at Bubala's By The Bay at 185 Commercial St.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Wicked Local

Marion's Historic Houses: 357 Front St.

MARION - In 1854, the Cape Cod Railroad established a station in Marion, connecting West Wareham with Fairhaven. By the 1880s and 1890s, the rails were bringing affluent summer visitors to Marion from all over the country. Sea captain George Allen’s house at 357 Front St. – with its expansive grounds from Route 6 north to the railroad tracks – was impressive enough that the intersection of Front and Spring streets was, for many years, known as Allen’s Corners. This ornate Italianate house was built sometime before 1867, and although altered, is a fine example of a sea captain’s residence.
MARION, MA
CBS Baltimore

A Baltimore Farmers Market Is Offering Thanksgiving Items Ahead Of The Holiday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “What size turkey were you hoping to get,” said one person. From the turkey to the sides. “It’s fresh, it’s fresh. You know your farmers,” said one person. A Thanksgiving dinner featuring Maryland products is on the menu for those shopping at the Baltimore Farmers Market and Bazaar the Sunday before the holiday. “This is one of the busiest days of the year for all the farmers here,” said one person. “We reserve our produce box so we can get here and everything we need to make all of our sides for Thanksgiving,” said one person. “All the fresh produce and stuff like that,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wicked Local

Marblehead store owners hope for a bustling holiday comeback

After COVID dampened last year’s holiday shopping season, Marblehead retailers are hoping for a bustling comeback this weekend with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. “We are stocked and ready to go,” said Ellen Turkanis, owner of Pint Size & Up. “We’re finding that customers are eager to shop local and support local businesses, making sure that we all stay afloat.”
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Wicked Local

YOUR NEWS: Transgender week celebrated, hunger helped

November is Transgender Outreach Month, November 13-19 is Transgender Awareness Week, and November 20th is Transgender Day of Remembrance. This year Marblehead marked the occasion on Wednesday, November 17th with a Transgender Awareness Coffee Hour at the Jewish Community Center complete with break-boxes generously donated by Shubie’s. Award-winning advocate and...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Wicked Local

'A nice tradition': In Plymouth, America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade returns

PLYMOUTH – People dressed as Pilgrims, turkeys and Santa Claus mingled among thousands of spectators at this year's America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants and spectators came from far and wide Saturday to enjoy the festivities as the town celebrated the...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Wicked Local

Flying Horse Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit to continue through Thanksgiving weekend

The 12th annual Flying Horse Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit will continue through Thanksgiving weekend on the 100-acre campus of Pingree School, 537 Highland St., Hamilton. Featuring more than 50 works by artists from throughout the northeast and beyond, the exhibit is open to the public for free seven days a week during daylight hours. A full-color catalog is available in a mailbox by the large "brain" sculpture and a free app with a map guide can be downloaded to all cell phones.
HAMILTON, MA
Wicked Local

Plymouth - a look back: Nov. 20

The 1971 Thanksgiving parade in Plymouth was scheduled for Nov. 27, according to the Nov. 18, 1971, Old Colony Memorial. Numerous bands, floats and marchers would be featured and Sen. Edward M. Kennedy and Deborah Ann O'Brien, Miss Massachusetts, would be part of the parade. O'Brien was a 1971 honor graduate of Oberlin College in Ohio and was a native of Hull. Honor marshal of the parade would be former governor and senator, Leverett Saltonstall. Special guest of honor would be Dorothy Innes, Lord Mayor of Plymouth, England.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Wicked Local

Airport Mini Storage, R.H. Burpee Company to host Holiday Food Drive

PLYMOUTH — Airport Mini Storage, along with R.H. Burpee Company in Plymouth, will host a Holiday Food Drive from now until Jan. 31, 2022. Donations can be dropped off at Airport Mini Storage, 10 Roberts Road. Nonperishable food items are accepted, such as canned tuna, peanut butter, soup, pasta, oatmeal, juice, vegetables, crackers and disposable diapers.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Wicked Local

Shop local this holiday season with handmade gifts from Made in Burlington

Supply chain problems got you down? Worried about holiday shopping? Don’t worry, Laurena Smith, owner and creator of Made in Burlington, has got you covered. The Burlington resident is a crafter, making paint kits and cute onesies, painted wine glasses and other lovely gift items. And when the pandemic put a hold on holiday craft fairs in November 2020, she created a Facebook page called Made in Burlington to give other crafters a place to connect with folks seeking to purchase handmade items and support local small businesses. By last Christmas, the page had 40 crafters and more than 500 members. And, after the success of an outdoor handmade goods marketplace last summer, Smith got the idea for a brick and mortar holiday shop. Shortly, Made in Burlington opened its doors as a pop-up shop at the Wayside Commons.
BURLINGTON, MA
Wicked Local

Marshfield Merry Days ready to kick off holiday season

Marshfield is set to usher in the holiday season with a weekend full of tree lightings, visits from Santa, local shopping and more festive activities. The Chamber of Commerce's annual Marshfield Merry Days will take place from Thursday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 5, encouraging area residents to shop from local businesses and celebrate the season together.
MARSHFIELD, MA
Wicked Local

After years of complications and false starts, long-awaited Heights Pub opens in Arlington

On Thursday night, Nov. 18, The Heights Pub in Arlington is already full, just an hour after opening for the evening. A scene like this has become the norm for the new restaurant, owner Jim O'Rourke said. The long-anticipated watering hole is already a favorite for locals, who have been clamoring for a spot just like this to open in Arlington Heights for years.
ARLINGTON, MA
Wicked Local

Island vistas from Monhegan Island and Cape Ann in Gloucester exhibit

GLOUCESTER - Cape Ann and Monhegan Island, two rocky outcroppings into the Atlantic Ocean, share more than granite and rough weather. Both longtime summer art colonies claim early-century painters like Aldro Hibbard, Emile Gruppé, Margaret Patterson and Theresa Bernstein. And Charles Movalli, Donald Stone, Paul Strisik and Donald Mosher, from a following generation.
GLOUCESTER, MA
Wicked Local

Holiday hours, storm prep, winter strolls, Register Notes

Dennis and Yarmouth town office buildings and facilities are closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Shifting into winter schedules next week, the Dennis Transfer Station will be closed Monday and Tuesday; open Wednesday 7a.m. to 4 p.m.; and closed next Thursday and Friday, reopening on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Yarmouth Transfer Station will continue to operate seven days next week, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
YARMOUTH, MA

