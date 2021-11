Foody is a new recipe website launching today, November 12, with a declared mission to help content creators monetize recipes. It has the sheen of Silicon Valley: the founders are a smart young couple who managed to raise $1.5 million, largely thanks to celebrity lead investor Serena Williams, and at launch, the site features star chefs, including the legendary Jeremiah Tower. But although the site’s mission sounds simple, the demand for free recipes is a notoriously contentious issue on the internet, one that already caused one Twitter storm earlier this year. So it will be fascinating to see whether Foody can deliver — what kind of creators might be attracted to this platform and whether readers are actually willing to pay for recipes.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO