ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Former Raiders player involved in deadly crash misses alcohol test, ordered to appear in court

By Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Bleakley
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DGKsZ_0d0VSd8900

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III was ordered to appear in court over a missed alcohol test.

Ruggs’ attorneys appeared on his behalf Wednesday morning for a motion hearing. Judge Suzan Baucum said Ruggs must make a court appearance because he missed a breath check-in. Although his attorneys argued Ruggs has been dutiful and self-tested shortly after missing the test, Judge Baucum said that didn’t matter and ordered him to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 22.

Lawyers for Henry Ruggs want firefighters’ text messages, claim crews waited 20 minutes to put out flames

Ruggs is facing charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death in connection with a deadly crash on Nov. 2. Court documents revealed Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit and was speeding at 156 mph seconds before the crash. His Corvette rear-ended Tina Tintor’s car on Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway causing it to catch fire, killing her and her dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNxEz_0d0VSd8900
Judge Suzan Baucum orders Henry Ruggs III to appear in court for a missed alcohol test. (KLAS-TV)

Judge Joe Bonaventure had set Ruggs’ bail at $150,000 during his initial hearing but ordered that he abstain from alcohol and be tested four times a day for alcohol or face returning to jail.

Ruggs’ attorneys were in court on a motion to get all Clark County Fire Department communications regarding the crash. Baucum told the attorneys they can issue their own subpoena for those records.

His attorneys have said that firefighters were slower to put out the fire in Tintor’s car. The Clark County Fire Department issued a statement last week saying “There were no delays in the response or in the attack on the fire.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chesnoff
WNDU

Former South Bend police chief involved in deadly crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash at the corner of Mayflower Road and Western Avenue in South Bend Sunday night. It happened just after 5:40 p.m. Police say the driver of a Chrysler, identified as former South Bend Police Chief Darryl Boykins, was driving south on Mayflower and attempting to turn left onto Western when his vehicle collided with a motorcycle traveling north on Mayflower.
SOUTH BEND, IN
chatsports.com

Ordered To Appear In Court

Henry Ruggs was just ordered to show up in court next Monday ... after a judge said the former Las Vegas Raiders star missed a required breath test. The NFL player's attorneys were in court Wednesday over a separate matter in the DUI crash case ... when the judge presiding over the hearing said Ruggs did not properly submit a breath test earlier this month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Dui#Attorneys#Las Vegas Raiders#Hectormejianews#Klas Tv
WIBW

Autopsies ordered in deadly Cowley County crash involving combine

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more information about a deadly crash involving a combine. The crash happened on Sunday at 12:19 p.m. The sheriff’s office said a vehicle was traveling south on 75th Road and struck a combine, just south of the intersection of 75th and 102nd Road.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
CBS Pittsburgh

Preliminary Hearing Set For Louis Lipps, Jr.

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Steelers player is due back in court today on DUI charges. Louis Lipps, Jr. is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in connection with an incident that took place on Mt. Washington earlier this month. Related stories: Louis Lipps: Former Steelers WR Will Skip Hall Of Honor Ceremonies This Weekend Former Steelers WR Louis Lipps Jr. Arrested On DUI Charges On Mt. Washington Police say Lipps hit a parked trailer and then blew nearly three times the legal limit on a breathalyzer.
NFL
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
TMZ.com

Zac Stacy Victim Back In Hospital Over Injuries Suffered In Attack

Kristin Evans -- the woman who was brutally attacked by Zac Stacy -- is back in the hospital dealing with injuries she suffered in the violent incident, TMZ Sports has learned. Sources tell us Evans, who initially received medical care in the hours following the attack, returned to the hospital...
NFL
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thebrag.com

Fetty Wap released on $660,000 bond after massive drug bust

Rapper Fetty Wap has been released on a $660,000 bond [USD $500,000] after being arrested for drug trafficking charges last week. The FBI has released photos of the drug stash that was found and seized during a bust just hours before the rapper’s performance at Rolling Loud Festival. The pictures show 1.5 million US dollars in cash, and huge bags of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.
CELEBRITIES
KXAN

KXAN

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy