ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Georgetown hosts Siena

By The Associated Press
Raleigh News & Observer
 4 days ago

Siena (0-3) vs. Georgetown (1-1) Capital One Arena, Washington; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Siena in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Tuesday. Georgetown beat American by 22 points,...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest ESPN FPI rankings, Georgia still checks...
ALABAMA STATE
Times Union

Siena basketball coach 'embarrassed' by effort in loss to Delaware

ALBANY — The Siena men's basketball team welcomed graduates from the Class of 2020 to the regular-season home opener on Saturday and unfurled a banner for that Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship season that was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Once the game tipped off, the Saints did little...
DELAWARE STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Star Has Honest Admission About Michigan

Best believe Ohio State is ready to face the team up north on Saturday. After the Buckeyes’ 56-7 drumming of Michigan State, Buckeyes senior defensive end Tyreke Smith told reporters just how ready the team is heading into next weekend. “We’ve been preparing for that team all winter, all summer,”...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
chatsports.com

Razorbacks, Crimson Tide fall in AP poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fell four spots in The Associated Press Top 25 Sunday following a 42-35 loss at Alabama. The Razorbacks (6-4, 3-4 SEC) are No. 25 in this week’s AP poll, down from No. 21 last week. They are the only four-loss team in the poll. Arkansas, which was...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Nebraska Wideout Has Crushing Quote Following Loss

Nebraska suffered another one-score heartbreaking loss on Saturday against Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers are now 3-8 overall as they lost their seventh one-score game of the season against the Badgers. They have been in virtually every game this season but haven’t been able to make the extra play to win games.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Statistic

Scott Frost’s 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers might be the greatest 3-8 team in the history of college football. That’s not saying much, of course, but it could spark some reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season. On Saturday, Nebraska lost another close one, falling to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aminu Mohammed
104.5 The Team

College Hoops Season Begins for Siena & UAlbany…and Fans

One coach will take the sidelines for the very first time in the lead chair. The other looks to secure an allusive MAAC Championship that has been snagged from his team's grips the past two seasons. Fans will eagerly return to their seats that have collected dust since March of 2020. Tuesday night, empty basketball venues will be a thing of the past for the Capital Region's two Division I basketball programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

No. 11 Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers Kickoff Time Revealed

After a humiliating loss at Utah on Saturday evening and an Oregon State win over Arizona State, the Oregon Ducks (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) failed to clinch the Pac-12 North setting up a critical game this upcoming weekend. No. 11 Oregon will host Oregon State at 12:30 p.m. PST at Autzen...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgetown#American#Yale#Hoyas#Colby Rogers#Ap
Observer

No. 23 St. Bonaventure tops Siena in opener

ST. BONAVENTURE — Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes scored 17 points apiece and No. 23 St. Bonaventure overcame a sluggish opening 20 minutes for a 75-47 victory over Siena on Tuesday night in the season opener for both schools. Aside from being ranked for the first time since January 1971,...
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
bubearcats.com

Women's Basketball Launches Season against Siena

- Binghamton begins its 21st season at the NCAA Division I level and as a member of the America East Conference. The Bearcats finished 5-11 (5-9 AE) during the 2020-21 campaign. - Current junior Denai Bowman was named first-team all-conference during the 2020-21 season and was also chosen to the...
BASKETBALL
Times Union

New Siena basketball voice also gets shot as WFAN host

Emmanuel Berbari was "EMan" on Saturday. He used his nickname as fill-in host during the 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. slot on WFAN, the iconic sports-talk radio station in New York City. Sitting in the studio in lower Manhattan, Berbari talked the Knicks, the Jets, and Major League Baseball's off-season. He took calls from Peter from Staten Island, Tom from Fairfield, Conn. and Evan from Blacksburg, Va.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bradford Era

Bona bench provides meaningful minutes vs. Siena

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — It was down a starter, had another struggle for much of the night and played a ‘C’ game until the final 10 minutes. And still, the No. 23-ranked St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team managed to win by a whopping 28 points. The question is, how?. The...
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Siena welcomes honorary team member Evan Franz

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Siena men’s basketball coach Carmen Maciariello announced the addition of an honorary team member. Evan Franz, a 17-year-old Brunswick native who has been a Siena fan for as long as he can remember, is now on the Saints roster. “It’s really crazy to think that I’m part of the team,” said Franz […]
LOUDONVILLE, NY
Times-Herald

Johnson & Johnson power Bonnies past Siena

ST. BONAVENTURE — Everyone knew it wouldn’t last long. After shooting 3-for-9 and turning the ball over four times Tuesday, Asianae Johnson shook off any remaining rust from the season-opener Thursday. The preseason Atlantic-10 Third Team selection posted 19 points, eight in the fourth, two steals and five rebounds to...
BASKETBALL
Itemlive.com

Lynnfield football takes down Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — The Lynnfield football team put together a solid effort in all three phases Thursday evening, as the Pioneers took down Georgetown by a score of 35-14 in a The post Lynnfield football takes down Georgetown appeared first on Itemlive.
GEORGETOWN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy