Gadsden, AL

Gadsden area groups, individuals are working to feed their communities this holiday season

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EM34f_0d0VRwcV00

The spirit of giving in this Thanksgiving season is evident in the Gadsden area, with some community meals offered — free of charge — starting this weekend.

The volunteers working to provide these meals have invited the public to take part.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, ninth annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Carver Community Center, 1030 Tuscaloosa Ave., to-go plates with drive-up service provided. Organizer and cook Tanya Tripp Baker, with the help of District 3 council member Thomas Worthy and other council members, and a number of donors and volunteers, will provide to-go plates with a choice of chicken or ham and all the fixings Saturday.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (dine in) and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (to go) Thanksgiving Day, CommUnity Thanksgiving Celebration at The Venue at Coosa Landing. Free meals can be delivered to those who can't come to The Venue. For delivery or transportation needs, call 256-459-5255.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Glencoe Community Thanksgiving, First Baptist Church of Glencoe. Several churches and the City of Glencoe are hosting the free meal. People may dine in, pick up meals or have them delivered. To have meals delivered, text "meal" to 256-371-4610.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

