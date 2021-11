The Lakeland men's basketball team (4-0) traveled to St. Clair County Community College in Port Huron, MI on Saturday and came away with an impressive 88-44 victory. The Lakers started quick and led 57-18 at the half. From there, they coasted to the victory. Chaze Harris led the way for the Lakers collecting 18 points and 12 rebounds. Keith Germain also had a strong game with 17 points while Marcos Vazquez continued to shine scoring 22 points off the bench. Jaidon Lipscomb chipped in with 11 points on 5-7 shooting. The Lakers EJ Hubbert added 5 points and 6 rebounds in the win.

