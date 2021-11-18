Wofford faces Hampton

Former Pack Standout D. D. Rogers. Photo Sbas. No doubt the N. C. State women's team suffered from post big game let down at the start of the Wofford game. State's starting five seemed disinterested. Wofford jumped out to a 6-2 lead and led at the end of the first quarter 16-15. This from a team that got crushed by College of Charleston on Tuesday night 80 to 48. In view of State's starting five's inability to get going, Coach subbed out Elissa Cunane, Kai Crutchfield, Kayla Jones and Jakia Brown Turner with 2:01 left in the first quarter in favor of Diamond Johnson, Madison Hayes, Jessica Timmons and Camille Hobby. Raina Perez, she of the starting five, remained in the game until the start of the second quarter when she subbed out in favor of Genesis Bryant.

