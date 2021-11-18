ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wofford faces Hampton

Fox5 KVVU
 4 days ago

Hampton (2-1) vs. Wofford (2-1) Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Hampton faces Wofford in an early season matchup. Hampton fell 78-54 at Towson on Tuesday. Wofford is...

www.fox5vegas.com

247Sports

What is Dan Mullen's buyout, contract situation with Florida Gators

Florida coach Dan Mullen is on the hot seat this seat following the Gators' 4-4 start entering Saturday's game at South Carolina and his buyout is outside the top 25 nationally. Mullen's buyout is $12 million this season, which ranks No. 8 in the SEC. Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama no longer ranked No. 2 in ESPN FPI rankings

Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest ESPN FPI rankings, Georgia still checks...
ALABAMA STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
South Carolina State
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Star Has Honest Admission About Michigan

Best believe Ohio State is ready to face the team up north on Saturday. After the Buckeyes’ 56-7 drumming of Michigan State, Buckeyes senior defensive end Tyreke Smith told reporters just how ready the team is heading into next weekend. “We’ve been preparing for that team all winter, all summer,”...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nebraska Wideout Has Crushing Quote Following Loss

Nebraska suffered another one-score heartbreaking loss on Saturday against Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers are now 3-8 overall as they lost their seventh one-score game of the season against the Badgers. They have been in virtually every game this season but haven’t been able to make the extra play to win games.
NEBRASKA STATE
chatsports.com

Razorbacks, Crimson Tide fall in AP poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fell four spots in The Associated Press Top 25 Sunday following a 42-35 loss at Alabama. The Razorbacks (6-4, 3-4 SEC) are No. 25 in this week’s AP poll, down from No. 21 last week. They are the only four-loss team in the poll. Arkansas, which was...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Baltimore Sun

Three takeaways from No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball’s 69-67 win over Hofstra

No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball narrowly escaped with a 69-67 win over Hofstra on Friday night. From 3-point shooting struggles to junior forward Qudus Wahab not playing in the second half, here are three takeaways from a wild finish at Xfinity Center. Hofstra’s small lineup knocked Qudus Wahab out of the game. For a moment Wahab looked as if he was going to have a big game. The Georgetown ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Statistic

Scott Frost’s 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers might be the greatest 3-8 team in the history of college football. That’s not saying much, of course, but it could spark some reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season. On Saturday, Nebraska lost another close one, falling to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium...
COLLEGE SPORTS
cofcsports.com

Charleston Set to Open 2021-22 Season at Wofford

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The College of Charleston women's basketball team open the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, as the Cougars travel to Spartanburg to take on Wofford. The game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcasted on ESPN+. What: College of Charleston Cougars (0-0, 0-0) at Wofford Terriers (0-0, 0-0)
CHARLESTON, SC
backingthepack.com

WBB: State Host Wofford

The N. C. State women's basketball team is looking to rebound from the loss to South Carolina Tuesday night by a score of 66-57 by beating Wofford Friday Night, November 7th. Not being among the undefeated teams so early in the season has to be disappointing to the team and its fans. After all State won their first 11 games in 2020-21; their first 14 games in 2019-20; and their first 21 games in 2018-19.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcyb.com

Hampton looking for road playoff win

Hampton will hit the road Friday night for a second round playoff game at Rockwood. The Bulldogs beat Monterey 21-0 in the first round. Hampton lost twice in the regular season. If they beat Rockwood and if South Greene beats Oneida, the Bulldogs would get a rematch with South Greene in the state quarterfinals.
HAMPTON, TN
Fox5 KVVU

Wofford battles Erskine

Erskine vs. Wofford (1-1) Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Wofford Terriers are set to battle the Flying Fleet of Division II Erskine. Wofford lost 76-68 at Clemson in its most recent game. LEADING THE WAY: Max Klesmit has averaged 16.5 points...
SPARTANBURG, SC
backingthepack.com

WBB: Wofford Recap; Florida Pregame

Former Pack Standout D. D. Rogers. Photo Sbas. No doubt the N. C. State women's team suffered from post big game let down at the start of the Wofford game. State's starting five seemed disinterested. Wofford jumped out to a 6-2 lead and led at the end of the first quarter 16-15. This from a team that got crushed by College of Charleston on Tuesday night 80 to 48. In view of State's starting five's inability to get going, Coach subbed out Elissa Cunane, Kai Crutchfield, Kayla Jones and Jakia Brown Turner with 2:01 left in the first quarter in favor of Diamond Johnson, Madison Hayes, Jessica Timmons and Camille Hobby. Raina Perez, she of the starting five, remained in the game until the start of the second quarter when she subbed out in favor of Genesis Bryant.
FLORIDA STATE
cartercountysports.com

Hampton Upends Rockwood In Second Round

Hampton wasn’t going to be denied on Friday. The Bulldogs captured a 47-18 victory over Region 2 No. 1 seed Rockwood on the road in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs on Friday night. Hampton advances to the state quarterfinals where they will travel to Oneida next Friday....
HAMPTON, TN
floridagators.com

Gators Get Defensive in Win Over Wofford

RALEIGH, N.C. – Florida women's basketball closed out the Preseason WNIT with a victory on Monday, defeating the Wofford Terriers 61-47 in a defensive battle. Kiara Smith led all scorers with 13 points while Lavender Briggs also found her offensive rhythm, adding 12 points. Florida ended 23-of-54 (42.6 percent) from the field while holding the opposition to just 19-of-56 (33.9).
COLLEGE SPORTS
gomocs.com

Indoor Volleyball Hosts Wofford in Regular Season Finale

CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs' indoor volleyball team returns to Maclellan Gym for the final time in the regular season on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. vs. the Wofford Terriers. MATCH CENTRAL. Wofford at UTC | 4 PM | LIVE STATS | ESPN+. LAST WEEK'S RECAP. With one match left...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

