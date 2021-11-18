Letter: Get dental into Medicare

When will we unite as a state, as a country, to eradicate the deadly COVID-19 virus? Of the more than 750,000 Americans lost due to COVID-19 since February 2020, at least 90,000 deaths among unvaccinated adults since June were preventable with vaccines, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis. New Hampshire is not taking this threat seriously. In September, the New Hampshire Attorney General sued President Biden over his COVID vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. In October the Republican-majority NH Executive Council rejected $27 million in federal contracts involving COVID vaccinations. The Mayo Clinic reports that only 63% of New Hampshire residents are fully vaccinated, the lowest in New England.
