Letter: Get dental into Medicare

It was brave for several companies to stand with Gov. Sununu on television to speak out against vaccine mandates. They also provided consumers an important public service by being so open about their employee policies. One of the companies is a chain of restaurants across New Hampshire. I think it would be safe to say that unvaccinated staff at these restaurants could possibly be preparing or serving food and drinks to me if I visited one of their eateries. If that’s the case, I hope the same restaurant chain would also inform the public which of its establishments have staff who are fully vaccinated and which they consider the safest?

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO