Gadsden Airport Authority: Who's making the decision about the airport's future?

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago

The Gadsden Airport Authority meets Friday morning and was rumored to be ready to make a decision on what will be done with some 80 acres of property at the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport.

A temporary restraining order issued late Wednesday by Etowah County Circuit Judge George Day will keep that from happening, at least with any immediate impact, pending ongoing legal action. However, the authority's members still could ultimately make such a call.

The GAA has two offers to sell or lease the property. Pilgrim's Pride wants to build an rendering plant there, and Etowah Community, a group of local business people and individuals opposing the plant, made an offer to buy the property for a light industrial park.

Rendering plant opponents sought and were granted the temporary restraining order, which doesn't block GAA members from voting on a sale. However, it blocks the authority from signing agreements or taking any action to allow the use of the property for the construction and/or operation of a rendering plant; or conveying, deeding or leasing the property for that purpose.

A hearing for a preliminary injunction is set for Dec. 1, and a suit challenging the plant proposal over zoning issues goes to court in January.

Here are the authority members who could make a decision on the property in question, once the legal smoke clears:

• Billy Billingsley, who chairs the authority, is a former Gadsden City Council member, representing District 5.

• Tim McCartney, formerly of McCartney Construction in Gadsden, was appointed chairman of the Alabama Workforce Council in 2018. He serves on the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority board.

• Kenneth Robertson is an attorney with Robertson Law Group and a commercial pilot.

• Robert Turk is a retired principal and teacher.

• Jonathan Welch is an attorney in Gadsden. He serves as legal counsel for the Gadsden-Etowah Industrial Development Authority.

• Spencer Williams is community relations manager at Alabama Power.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden Airport Authority: Who's making the decision about the airport's future?

