5 Kenosha schools go virtual due to Kyle Rittenhouse trial protests ahead of verdict
Five Kenosha schools near the courthouse where the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is taking place will go virtual Thursday and Friday because of protests surrounding the proceedings. SEE ALSO | Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jury to enter 3rd day of deliberations; defense files for mistrial There was a scuffle outside the courthouse Wednesday. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department arrested a man for battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct as well. RELATED | What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face for deadly Kenosha protest shootings? EXPLAINED Police moved in to try to break up the crowd. A man carrying a rifle also showed up Wednesday. He was confronted by deputies, who asked him to leave, which he did. SEE ALSO | Kenosha, WI, protests over shooting trial possible as Kyle Rittenhouse jury deliberates
