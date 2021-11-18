ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

5 Kenosha schools go virtual due to Kyle Rittenhouse trial protests ahead of verdict

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago

Five Kenosha schools near the courthouse where the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is taking place will go virtual Thursday and Friday because of protests surrounding the proceedings.

There was a scuffle outside the courthouse Wednesday.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department arrested a man for battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. A woman was arrested for disorderly conduct as well.

Police moved in to try to break up the crowd.

A man carrying a rifle also showed up Wednesday. He was confronted by deputies, who asked him to leave, which he did.

