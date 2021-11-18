Letter: Beware of unvaccinated staff

My understanding of democracy includes the thought that voters, the electorate, chose their leaders over a broad base of policies. Over the years our world has become more complicated. This, in turn, has created a need for an ever more complicated system of plans and policies. It is a function of government to respond to these ever-changing circumstances. When looking at the reality of our situation, an individual voter needs to understand that government is not uniquely about any one particular issue. Unfortunately, we have a situation in the U.S. wherein many people focus on a single issue.

ELECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO