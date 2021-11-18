NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In the corner, at her favorite coffee shop, she’s a Louisiana mom working nonstop in her notebook.

Now with every word she writes, Martina Domino is an author.

She’s got a book.

It’s a kids’ book.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is reading the book and discovering it answers a big question a lot of kids have.

The question is also the title of the book.

What in the World is the Coronavirus? You can get a copy of the book by clicking right here, please.

This mom of three tells the tale with the star of her story.

His name is Jalen.

He’s a kid who’s curious about everything.

That includes COVID-19.

Martina Domino has always been curious.

As a kid, she loved books.

She loved the library.

She wound up becoming a teacher.

Now, she’s a published author.

She’s just one word away from a page-turner.

And a bestseller of a life.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.