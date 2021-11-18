ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

What in the World is the Coronavirus?

By with photojournalist Justin Abshire, Wild Bill Wood
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lH2gX_0d0VPOyj00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In the corner, at her favorite coffee shop, she’s a Louisiana mom working nonstop in her notebook.

Now with every word she writes, Martina Domino is an author.

She’s got a book.

It’s a kids’ book.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is reading the book and discovering it answers a big question a lot of kids have.

The question is also the title of the book.

What in the World is the Coronavirus? You can get a copy of the book by clicking right here, please.

This mom of three tells the tale with the star of her story.

His name is Jalen.

He’s a kid who’s curious about everything.

That includes COVID-19.

Martina Domino has always been curious.

As a kid, she loved books.

She loved the library.

She wound up becoming a teacher.

Now, she’s a published author.

She’s just one word away from a page-turner.

And a bestseller of a life.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Coronavirus
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Health
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What In The World
WGNO

When should I thaw my turkey?

Depending on the size of your Thanksgiving turkey, you may be running out of time to thaw it in the refrigerator, which is the safest method, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
FOOD & DRINKS
WGNO

Best gifts for seniors

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for seniors is best?  Sometimes it seems that the older a person gets, the more difficult it is to find them a gift that truly puts a smile on their face. Buying a gift for a senior person in your life is just the […]
LIFESTYLE
WGNO

WGNO

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy