Car windows smashed overnight in St. Peters parking lot

ST. LOUIS – More car break-ins happened early Thursday morning in St. Peters.

Six cars were broken into in a parking lot near Arrowhead Industrial Boulevard just off Highway 79. It is an industrial park with multiple buildings and parking lots.

Police said they got the call for car windows smashed at 2:45 a.m. Investigators said nothing was taken.

One person whose truck was broken into said his vehicle was rummaged through but nothing was taken.

Police also searched nearby lots but FOX 2 has not received reports of any additional break-ins.

The scene here comes as another round of car break-ins happened in St. Louis City Tuesday night. Approximately 30 cars had their windows smashed during the last Blues home game. Many of the cars were broken into on a lot at 15th and Poplar Downtown near the Enterprise Center.

Previously during another Blues home game, about 10 cars had their windows smashed in another Downtown lot.

St. Louis Police said there will be extra officers patrolling the area around the Enterprise Center for Thursday night’s Blues home game versus the San Jose Sharks. Police are also deploying what are called “sky cops” around the Enterprise Center. Those are basically elevated surveillance cameras.

“We just make sure that we take everything out. There’s never anything in there to steal, and I always say that’s why I have insurance. And it’s happened in our neighborhood before, so I mean it’s not going to keep me from a Blues game because it can happen anywhere, unfortunately,” Blues fan Tara Blattner said.

