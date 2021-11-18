ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy Schools hosts job fair with Beyond Housing today

ST. LOUIS – The Normandy Schools Collaborative is partnering with Beyond Housing to host a job fair Thursday.

The event runs from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Beyond Housing located at 6506 Wright Way in Pine Lawn.

The district needs to hire classroom teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, custodians, as well as foodservice and maintenance workers.

Click here for more information.

SAINT LOUIS, MO
