Normandy Schools hosts job fair with Beyond Housing today

ST. LOUIS – The Normandy Schools Collaborative is partnering with Beyond Housing to host a job fair Thursday.

The event runs from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Beyond Housing located at 6506 Wright Way in Pine Lawn.

The district needs to hire classroom teachers, substitute teachers, bus drivers, custodians, as well as foodservice and maintenance workers.

