Disney Cruise Line to require kids 5 and older to be vaccinated
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. ( WBTW ) – Disney Cruise Line is requiring children ages 5 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting in January, according to the cruise line’s website.
Beginning with cruises that depart on or after Jan. 13, children 5 and older will have to be fully vaccinated at the time of sailing. Until then, children can provide proof of a negative test between three days and 24 hours before sail date, according to the cruise line.
Children 4 and under must complete the testing requirements. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a person is generally considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving:
- the second dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or
- the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine
