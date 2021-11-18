ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallingford, CT

Guilford man sentenced to 15 years for deadly 2020 crash in Wallingford

By Nadine Bourne
 4 days ago

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Guilford man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday after being involved in a fatal 2020 DUI crash.

On July 28, 2020, at 7:41 p.m., Wallingford Police received a report of two cars colliding on Route 68 between North Main Street Extension and Barnes Road.

As a result of the crash, Karen Gabriel, 58, died and three passengers were severely injured.

During the investigation, police arrested 26-year-old Nicholas Fairchild on 14 charges, including second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless driving, unregistered motor vehicle, and operation with a suspended license. He was held on a $150,000 court set bond.

Fairchild appeared at Meriden Superior Court on Nov. 16 and was found guilty on the following charges:

  • Second degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle
  • Second degree assault with a motor vehicle
  • Illegal operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs
  • Illegal operating a motor vehicle under suspended alcohol

Police say Fairchild was sentenced to a total of 25 years, suspended after 15 years served in prison followed by five years of probation.

The Wallington Police Department extends their condolences to the family of Karen Gabriel and the lives impacted by her loss.

