Hamden, CT

College student wakes to find burglar standing over her bed; food delivery driver arrested

HAMDEN, Conn. ( WTNH ) – A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly breaking into the off-campus home of a Quinnipiac University student and attempting to break into the home of another in Hamden on Tuesday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., Hamden Police responded to the student’s residence very near the main campus of Quinnipiac University (QU). The student was in her house when someone attempted to forcibly break in through a window, police said. She told police the suspect fled after she shined a flashlight toward the window. The suspect never got into her home.

A short time later, officers responded to a similar call at a home nearby. Another QU student reported a suspect had gotten into her residence through an unlocked back door while she was asleep. She woke up to the suspect standing at the foot of her bed. The suspect ran when the woman started to yell, police said.

No one was injured in either incident.

Hamden Police found the suspect’s vehicle in the neighborhood and attempted to stop it, but he took off and led police on a chase. Police caught the suspect – later identified as Adiel Viana-Ribeiro, 24, of Bridgeport – on I-84. Officers say they found evidence in his car.

According to police, Viana-Ribeiro delivers food and drives passengers for app-based service companies. They say he specifically targeted houses where he previously made deliveries to women.

He is charged with the following:

  • Burglary 1st Degree
  • Criminal Attempt to Commit Burglary 1st Degree
  • Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
  • Larceny 6th Degree
  • Engaging Police in Pursuit
  • Reckless Driving
In a statement Wednesday night, QU reminded students and staff to stay vigilant about their safety in and outside their homes.

Quinnipiac Public Safety officers perform regular checks of all university-owned properties to maintain the safety of our student community. We appreciate the quick actions of our students who immediately called Public Safety when they heard a noise outside their home; our officers responded immediately and coordinated with Hamden police and Connecticut State Police, who led an investigation and shortly after apprehended the suspect.

We have also reminded everyone in our university community to practice good safety habits by always securing their residence, regardless of whether they are home or away, including locking windows and doors and keeping dark areas around their home well-lit during the evening.

– John W. Morgan, Associate Vice President for Public Relations, Quinnipiac University

Viana-Ribeiro was held on a $50,000 bond and will appear in court on Dec. 29.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

WNCT

1 wanted, 2 arrested after shooting injures 1 in Eden

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested and a third person is wanted after a shooting in Eden, according to a news release from Eden police. At 4:17 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Riverview Street on a report someone had been shot. The 911 […]
EDEN, NC
