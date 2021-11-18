ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Vanessa Hudgens Goes Glam in Pink Belted Minidress, Cape Coat & Sky-High Platform Mules

By Allie Fasanella
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twHRJ_0d0VN5w500

Vanessa Hudgens was spotted hitting the pavement in New York City yesterday, where she’s promoting her new Netflix film “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

The “High School Musical” alum surely turned heads as she walked down the streets of NYC modeling a pink belted Moschino resort ’22 look styled with a black Valentino cape coat over top.

The 5-foot-1 actress gave her petite frame a little lift with Amina Muaddi’s Dalida satin platform mules , which boast a 5.5-inch curved heel. She also added some jewelry, including dangling earrings and a Cartier Love diamond bracelet.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hudgens was snapped wearing a completely different look while heading to an appearance on “The View” and last night, she stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

A fan of platforms, Hudgens took to Instagram last night to share a photo of herself sporting the bold Adidas Originals Superstar Platform. The elevated take on the iconic sneaker, which retails for $201 on farfetch.com , features a grooved platform sole that offers quite the boost.

See more of Vanessa Hudgens’ style through the years .

Shop Amina Muaddi mules and more styles below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUtVE_0d0VN5w500
CREDIT: Bergdorf Goodman

To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dalida Satin Platform Mules, $840; bergdorfgoodman.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9txs_0d0VN5w500
CREDIT: Dillard's

To Buy: Gianni Bini Pruett Leather Square Toe Platform Mules, $98; dillards.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Is Smoother Than Ever in a Velvet Bodycon Dress & Black Velvet Boots

Kim Kardashian gave her signature bodycon style a sultry upgrade in head-to-toe velvet this week. Returning to her New York hotel after a reported dinner with actor Pete Davidson, the media personality went bold in a form-fitting velvet dress. The long-sleeve black number came equipped with a tight, ankle-length skirt and matching gloves, all accessorized with silver earrings and dramatic shades. To match the statement dress, the Skims founder continued the velvet theme of her look with similarly fabric-coated boots. The pointed-toe silhouette balanced atop a stiletto heel appearing to measure close to 4 inches in height, bearing resemblance to similar boot...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Pops in Hot Pink Cardigan Trim, Skinny Jeans & Square-Toe Boots

Katie Holmes sported a casual cashmere ensemble while out and about in New York yesterday. The star went for a classic fall look during her walk around the city. She wore a pair of light-wash flared jeans with a white T-shirt. She added a pop of color to the look with the Kate Spade New York Colorblock Cashmere Gallery Cardigan in gray melange. The cardigan featured a hot pink trim. For footwear, the 42-year-old slipped into a pair of black boots. The leather shoes featured a square toe and a block heel. She also carried a large suede navy blue tote bag. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Wows in Sparkling Pink Cutout Dress & Chunky Platform With Maluma for ‘Marry Me’

Photos from 2019 of Jennifer Lopez looking like a real-life beauty queen on a not-so-real red carpet were released yesterday. The images capture the actress in a pretty pink dress filming a scene from the film “Marry Me” with Maluma. Lopez is spotted in a blush pink gown that is draped down to her feet. The frock features a circular cutout at each of her sides and beneath the neckline. The bottom of the fitted dress features a large puffed train that lines the bottom half of the dress and trails behind her. The star seems to have gotten to the monochrome...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Is Red Hot While Posing in Sexy Latex Dress

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Is RED HOT in Sexy Latex Dress. Following Travis Barker's lavish beachside proposal featuring hundreds of red roses, it's clear that Kourtney Kardashian certainly has...and she's got the huge engagement ring to prove it. Now, Kourtney is taking the theme red hot romance theme to the next level for a curated glimpse into her life as a fiancée.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Camila Mendes wears fierce Versace outfit in Los Angeles

Since strutting her way into our lives (and hearts) back in 2017 as Riverdale's #iconic Veronica Lodge, Camila Mendes has remained one of our fave celebs to keep up with. From sharing candid no-makeup selfies to her rumoured reconciliation with co-star Charles Melton, we're all about the latest Cami news. Now, the star has just gone and gifted us with another fab update, this time on the fashion front, with a truly incredible outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore stuns in au-natural bedroom selfie inside stylish home

Drew Barrymore invited fans inside her home in her latest social media post – and she looked stunning!. The award-winning actress took to Instagram at the start of the week to share a selfie from her bed. The mom-of-two was pictured reading Seth Rogen's Yearbook from under the covers, looking...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Heidi Klum, 48, Wears Bright Orange Underwear In New Instagram Photos

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and underwear brand Skims just partnered with Fendi for a specialty line called Fendi x Skims. And, while the line isn’t available to the public until Nov. 9, Heidi Klum got her hands on a few items early. Long outdoor runs keep her grounded and fit. ICYMI:...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glam#Adidas Originals#Jewelry#Diamonds#Farfetch Com
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Stuns In Strapless Sequin Gown In Rare Photo With Husband — Photos

Salma Hayek looked absolutely stunning in a strapless sequin gown at the Art+Film Gala with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault. Salma Hayek, 55, always makes a statement on the red carpet, no matter what the occasion is, and that’s exactly what she did at the 10th annual Art+Film Gala at LACMA on Nov. 6. Salma walked the carpet with her husband of 12 years, Francois-Henri Pinault, which is a very rare occasion considering she usually walks the carpet alone.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Elevates Mom Jeans With Distressed Denim and Zebra Platform Sneakers

Carrie Underwood brought an edgy twist to her classic country style. The “Cry Pretty” singer took to Instagram to share an in-studio moment with fellow musician Jason Aldean, to celebrate their song “If I Didn’t Love You” becoming the top song in country radio. For the occasion, Underwood kept her look classic and casual with a white tank top and blue jeans. However, her cuffed mom jeans gained an edge from a light wash, wide legs and distressed panels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) When it came to shoes, Underwood opted for platform sneakers by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

64K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy