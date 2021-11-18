ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

White House offering billions more aid for winter heat, utility bills from COVID relief package

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x93SS_0d0VLEix00

The Biden administration is taking steps to help distribute several billion dollars in aid for winter heating and utility bills, an unprecedented sum that comes largely from its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package .

The package provided an additional $4.5 billion for the government’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which typically has funding of $3 billion to $4 billion annually. Aid for renters can also cover utility costs, while the money provided to state, local and tribal governments can help families that face high heating bills and are ineligible for other programs.

“It’s another example of where the American Rescue Plan included extra precautions to ensure we would be prepared,” said Gene Sperling , who is overseeing coronavirus relief for the White House. “These new programs and funding were designed to ensure that if the weather was colder or the prices were higher, we would have the highest resources ever to help as many hard-pressed families as possible.”

Governor, state health department stress vaccines over mask mandate

The White House sent out invites for a call Thursday afternoon with representatives from governors’ offices to discuss ways to distribute the funds and coordinate across programs. Speakers on the call will include Sperling, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm , Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and the governors of Connecticut, Maine and Michigan.

The aid helps to create a cushion that limits the shock of higher energy costs ahead of winter. Republican lawmakers have said the relief package, which became law in March, caused higher levels of inflation , with prices in October 6.2% higher than a year ago.

“The Democrats’ inflation is functioning like an ultra-punitive tax on the American families who can least afford it, exactly the opposite of a ‘high-class problem,'” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said in a Wednesday floor speech.

But in this instance, the spending from the aid package is already helping to insulate millions of households from higher utility bills. Estimates by the Urban Institute based off a Census Bureau survey indicate that a third of families used the monthly payments from the expanded child tax credit to pay their utility bills between July and October 2021.

11-year-old found safe, family ‘grateful’ to have her home

Electricity and natural gas prices are roughly 11% higher than a year ago, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index. Heating oil prices have more than doubled over the past year, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The administration is also calling on utilities and energy companies to use the available government resources to protect their most vulnerable customers. DTE Energy, Eversource, National Grid and NorthWestern Energy have already agreed to identify and notify eligible recipients and guarantee no shutoffs for customers seeking assistance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Money for families to pay for heating and other utilities to be distributed

(AP) – The Biden administration is taking steps to help distribute several billion dollars in aid for winter heating and utility bills, an unprecedented sum that comes largely from its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The package provided an additional $4.5 billion for the government’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which typically has funding of […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
kmmo.com

SAFHR PROGRAM OFFERS RENT, UTILITY ASSISTANCE TO HOUSEHOLDS IMPACTED BY COVID-19

The State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) Program provides rent and utility assistance for households which have been impacted by COVID-19. According to the Missouri Housing Development Commission, eligible tenants can apply for financial assistance to be paid directly to their landlord or utility provider. Financial assistance includes rent and utilities in arrears for the period beginning April 2020 and up to three months of forward rent and prepaid fuel utility assistance.
HOUSE RENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Gene Sperling
KDRV

ODOT expects more than $1 billion from bipartisan infrastructure bill

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation says it expects to receive more than $1 billion as a result of the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in the US House of Representatives on Friday. “This past weekend Congress completed work on the largest infrastructure finance bill in...
SALEM, OR
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check Coming For This Group, See If You Are Eligible

Three stimulus checks totaling nearly $1 trillion in federal funds were distributed to Americans of modest means. There has been an increase in the distribution of payments due to the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading across the country. More than 25 million people have received direct assistance thanks to state stimulus funds and surpluses.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Consumer Price Index#Covid#Weather#The American Rescue Plan#The White House#Sperling#Energy#Health And Human Services#Republican#Democrats#American#Senate
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
moneytalksnews.com

Your Social Security Checks Get Bigger on This Date

In 2022, Social Security recipients will see their monthly checks grow by 5.9%, the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in decades, as we previously reported. But when exactly will you receive the first of those fatter checks?. As it turns out, it depends on your birthdate — specifically, the number of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy