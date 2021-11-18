‘Alpha Rift’ review: Fun fantasy flick for all

WICKED GAMES opens on an unusual note. A gravely wounded police officer staggers through a countryside estate, passing masked bodies and desperately drinking water from the sink. He manages to ride a motorcycle to his precinct and identify a girl in a video who points a gun directly at the camera and pulls the trigger. Next, the footage immediately rewinds, showing the entire movie in rapid reverse. The reel speeds backwards through moments of carnage, relaxation, and intimacy before stopping with a couple about to embark upon a romantic getaway; one half of which is the girl from the video. WICKED GAMES doesn’t exactly tread any new ground, but writer and director Teddy Grennan tells the story of a luxurious resort home invaded by masked killers in such an innovative way that the simple premise feels fresh and new.
Comments / 0