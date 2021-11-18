‘Alpha Rift’ review: Fun fantasy flick for all

Final Fantasy V originally came out in 1992, but western fans didn’t get to play an officially-localized version until 1999. Longtime Final Fantasy fans were excited to finally be able to play the missing entry from the 16-bit era. There have been several reasons as to why it took so long to come here, some of which included the translation being an issue and their localization focused on Secret of Mana, while others suspected the job system would keep it from being accessible to a western audience. It was different from the two games that bookend it, but despite not having nostalgia to help forgive its dated qualities, Final Fantasy V was generally well received when it did finally make its way west.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO