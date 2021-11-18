ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Alpha Rift’ review: Fun fantasy flick for all

By Nathaniel Muir
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alpha Rift is a throwback to the fantasy movies that existed in cineplexes before The Lord of the Rings raised the bar for storytelling and production values. The story follows Nolan Parthmore (Aaron Dalla Villa) a nerdy game store owner. When a mysterious package is delivered to him, he finds himself...

