West Ham held off a late Liverpool fightback to win 3-2 and leapfrog their opponents in the Premier League table.The opening goal arrived just minutes in as a West Ham corner was swung at and mostly missed by Alisson Becker’s fist, resulting in an own goal from the ‘keeper. While the home side then sat back, allowing the visitors all of the possession, it looked a struggle for Liverpool to break down two hard-working banks of four, until Mohamed Salah’s skill won a free-kick on the edge of the area - which Trent Alexander-Arnold sent into the top corner.Straight...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO