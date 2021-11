JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you look around the NFL Mac Jones has the best number on any rookie quarterback. Some Jaguars fans are getting worried. Should they be? No!. On the surface, Trevor Lawrence has not looked like the phenom that many expected, but you have to ask the question why. Well, if you look at what type of playmakers he has around him, it should be pretty clear. Lawrence has done everything he can to keep the Jaguars offense afloat. Has he played perfectly? No. Has he been the reason the Jaguars offense has been bad? No.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO