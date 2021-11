Within the deep farm system of the Pittsburgh Pirates players can get lost in the shuffle. Here are five position player prospects who do not get enough attention. Last week, I took a look at five pitching prospects that may have slipped your mind. With the amount of high-end pitching talent that has entered the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system over the course of the last two years, with the likes of Quinn Priester, Roansy Contreras, Miguel Yajure, Carmen Mlodzinski, and some of their draft picks getting most of the attention, it’s easy to forget that those four pitchers are still decent prospects and within the organization.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO