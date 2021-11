The Chicago Bears have struggled with run defense throughout the season. That needs to change in a hurry as they meet a Baltimore Ravens with a run-based offense. The Chicago Bears had a week to rest and decompress. They are in the midst of a four-game losing streak and have a record of 3-6. Ironically, they are in the same position they were in last season coming out of the bye — a four-game losing streak. The difference is that they were at 5-5 so they had a better chance of making a run to the playoffs.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO