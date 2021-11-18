ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Consistent Rain Throughout The Morning And Afternoon

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YsXWu_0d0VHYH500

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, it looks like we are going to get lucky with the skies opening up just in time for the partial lunar eclipse tonight.

I have been a bit skeptical all week long because of just how narrow the window for clear skies was expected to be. You can see why when it comes to model data’s forecast of clouds.

It shows clouds rolling in right as the eclipse is wrapping up.

That seems about right.

Before we get to the eclipse, grab the umbrella for today with consistent rain expected from around 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. this afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304z8i_0d0VHYH500

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Rain totals will likely be around a quarter of an inch or slightly less. No storms are expected.

What you should expect are temperatures steadily dropping through the day with us seeing the high of 61 degrees hit at midnight.

Noon temperatures will be near 50 degrees. We will be near the mid-40s by 6:00 p.m. It will be cold enough that I expect at least a little snow to fall in the Laurels overnight tonight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHftF_0d0VHYH500

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Most of the day on Friday will be cloudy. Highs on Friday will be cool too with high temperatures expected to be near 40 degrees.

We are back to near 50 for the weekend for highs with morning lows in the mid-20s on Saturday and the mid-30s on Sunday.

Rain showers return to the area on Sunday with afternoon into evening rain.

Rain continues on Tuesday morning, turning to snow before noon. Snow showers look to be heavy enough to turn the ground white to even some minor accumulation Monday to Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kZDKl_0d0VHYH500

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

