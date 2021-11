One of the selling points that Google is pushing about its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is that it has fast-charging capabilities. While they don’t actually include a fast charger when you buy the new flagship device, they do have a 30W Fast Charger available for sale at $25. They claim you can get 50% of juice in just 30 minutes. Unfortunately, further tests conducted on the smartphones and their charging capabilities fall short of the promised charging speed.

