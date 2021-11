City Councilman Bobby Henon (D-6th dist.) released a statement indicating he will remain in office until he is sentenced on Feb. 22. A federal jury convicted him of 10 counts of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, honest services wire fraud and federal program bribery. A longtime member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98, Henon’s trial centered on the salary he was paid by the union while in Council, with the government saying he acted on the wishes of union boss John Dougherty.

