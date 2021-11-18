ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Little People, Big World’ stars Zach, Tori Roloff expecting 3rd child together

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Another baby is on the way for Zach and Tori Roloff.

According to People magazine and “Entertainment Tonight,” the “Little People, Big World” stars took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that they are expecting their third child in spring 2022.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!” Tori Roloff, 30, captioned a series of photos of the family celebrating the baby-to-be. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring, and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

In a similar post, Zach Roloff, 31, added: “We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022! Tori is looking as beautiful as ever!”

The pair, who have been married since 2015, share a 4-year-old son, Jackson, and a daughter, Lilah, whose 2nd birthday is Friday.

The pregnancy announcement came eight months after Tori Roloff shared in a heartbreaking Instagram post that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child,” she wrote on March 13. “I pray that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day.”

