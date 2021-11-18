Local non-profit creates 'one stop shop for volunteering'

This time of year is all about giving thanks and giving back, but the non-profit organization, "Business Volunteers Unlimited (BVU)," has created a one stop shop for finding ways to volunteer around Northeast Ohio all year long. The BVU team helps connect local companies, families and individuals to other non-profits in need of help.

“Consistent volunteering really helps build the capacity of nonprofits,” Molly Golish Hanley, BVU Managing Director of Marketing and Events.

Their team is now focusing on expanding traditional acts of service by bringing attention to more opportunities surrounding tutoring, mentoring or other special skills.

Heather Englander, BVU Director of Business and Community Engagement, said the goal is to get people to “go beyond the idea of traditional holiday volunteering and realize there are so many more things that you can get involved with. So perhaps you love playing music or singing? How can you share your talent with an organization?”

But this kind of expansion requires an open mind and changing the way people think about when they can volunteer and who can volunteer.

“What happens is, come January, February, nonprofits are still delivering these services and still need help,” said Englander. “We have a calendar if you're looking for something that is coming up soon. There are also youth and family volunteer opportunities on there, so there really is something for everyone. Think about doing it as a date night or as a birthday party. So again, combine it with the things in your life you're already doing.”

To find volunteer opportunities best fit for you, click here .