ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Morning cold front brings wind, showers and chill

By Bill Alexander
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLdoq_0d0VDTQw00

A morning cold front knifing into the Coastal Bend will bring showers and thunderstorms on Thursday to the area, along with a chilling north wind that sent temperatures 20 degrees below yesterday's highs.

Today's brief cooling will be followed by a weekend warm-up, then another cold front with showers chances Sunday night.

After several days of unseasonable warmth, today's cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms that will last through the morning and generate rainfall totaling near an inch in some area locations.

Clouds will linger most of the day, and a brisk north wind will persist through tonight. Look for moderating conditions through the weekend ahead of another cold front arriving late Sunday night.

That system will bring isolated to scattered showers and modest cooling, but temperatures will rebound to rise above normal again by midweek heading into Thanksgiving. Highs will remain generally in the 70s to lower 80s, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Cold front moves in, bringing wind gusts up to 56 mph in Michigan

Winter weather is settling in upper Michigan, with gusty winds throughout the state and accumulating snow in the eastern portion of Upper Michigan through Monday morning. Power outages were reported in portions of Lower Michigan and a wind advisory was in effect for Huron and Sanilac counties, where gusts around 45 mph were expected. "Scattered bursts" of snow showers were expected ahead of the the cold front, the weather service said.
MICHIGAN STATE
hoiabc.com

Colder and breezy tomorrow

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - After a mild weekend by mid-November standards, we’ll see a big change in our temps tomorrow following a dry cold front that will move through this evening. Lows tomorrow will fall into the 20s. Winds will also pick up overnight and into tomorrow morning...
PEORIA, IL
nbc15.com

Gusty Winds Tonight; Bitter Cold Monday Morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The cold front has arrived! Gusty winds will carry in much cooler air tonight. Gusts could top 35-40 mph at times. Although wind speeds will come down during the overnight hours, they’ll still remain breezy first thing Monday. With lows dropping into the teens, that slight breeze will make it feel like the single-digits!
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Wind#Thanksgiving#Thunderstorms#The Coastal Bend
wbrz.com

Sunday PM Forecast: A cold front brings rain overnight

A cold front will arrive overnight, into early Monday morning. This will bring a broken line of showers and a few rumbles of thunder through the area between midnight - 4am. Manageable amounts of rain are expected. Clouds will linger around through late morning, then clear out through the afternoon....
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

Chilly start to the week, showers return for Thanksgiving

Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the workweek (perhaps a short workweek for many). A gusty cold front came through during the evening hours on Sunday, making some noise as it did so, bringing along a few showers. That cold front is now well east of the region, but it definitely left some cold temperatures in its wake that will stick around for a few days.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
abc17news.com

Tracking cooler overnight temperatures with mid-week rain

Tonight: A dry cold-front slides in from the northwest leading to winds residing from cooler northerly flowing winds. The overnight low drops down to 27 with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow: Temperatures look dramatically cooler than what we saw on Sunday afternoon with Monday's high only reaching into the mid-'40s. Skies...
ENVIRONMENT
abc57.com

Wind chills in the teens Monday morning

Tonight, skies will stay mostly clear which will help temperatures drop into the 20s tomorrow morning. Along with the cold air we will see winds speed increase as well. Winds will shift to the northwest at speeds of 10-20mph with gusts closer to 30mph. These strong winds mixed with cold temperatures will drop feel like temperatures tomorrow morning into the teens. Bundle up with multiple layers! A few lake effect snow flurries are possible, but most will stay dry. Highs tomorrow afternoon will only top out in the mid 30s. Clear skies and dry weather will return for most of Monday and all of Tuesday. Our next chance for rain arrives Wednesday, and looks to stick around through Thanksgiving.
ENVIRONMENT
wvlt.tv

Cold front brings rain overnight and frigid mornings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain chances increase overnight with cold air returning to the region by Monday. Rain chances will continue to increase overnight with temperatures only dropping to near 43 degrees. We could see some spotty mountain snow early Monday morning. A few showers linger Monday morning as well, but most of us look to dry out.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox34.com

Pre-Thanksgiving warm up, chilly holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our afternoons will be a little warmer through mid-week. The next cold front, however, will bring a chill to our Thanksgiving. But what about precipitation?. Today begins mostly fair and cold. This afternoon will become partly cloudy. It will be a little warmer. Highs generally will...
LUBBOCK, TX
wtoc.com

MONDAY | Foggy morning ahead of a strong cold front!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s foggy this morning with area of low visibility; especially south of the Altamaha River and across the Savannah and Lowcountry. Areas of dense fog are possible through the morning commute; lifting after 8 a.m. or so gradually. A partly, to mostly, cloudy sky is in...
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Forecast: Chilly Breeze Develops Before Thanksgiving Before Milder Air Returns For The Holiday

Miami (CBSMiami) – A chilly breeze is set to replace the soggy weather we’ve had over the past few days but it won’t stick around long. Despite the cooler mornings Monday and Tuesday, a pleasant Thanksgiving is expected for us here in South Florida. The cold front that will usher in this cooler air will be moving through the area Monday afternoon and evening. Expect warm temperatures ahead of if with highs in the middle 80s Monday afternoon. A few showers or even a gusty storm is possible mainly Monday afternoon and early evening. By Monday night the showers move out...
MIAMI, FL
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy