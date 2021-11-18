Macy's shares surge as early moves to stock up for the holidays pay off

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc (M.N) raised its full-year sales and profit outlook on Thursday, signaling the department store chain had sidestepped supply chain snarls and was well stocked for the all-important holiday season.

The retailer also beat market estimates for quarterly sales and said it was reviewing a potential spin-off of its e-commerce business, which activist investor Jana Partners has pushed for. Its shares rose more than 20% to their highest in three years.

After last year's lockdown-driven slump, department stores have made a comeback in recent months as Americans stepping out more splurge on perfumes, dresses and formal wear.

Rival Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) also increased its full-year outlook, but was downbeat on its inventory levels due to a shortage in the key category of women's apparel.

Retailers have faced pressure this year from shipping logjams, shuttered factories in Asia and a scarcity of raw materials, leading companies like Nike Inc (NKE.N) to warn of product shortages during the holiday season.

But moves by Macy's to expedite shipments and order products earlier in the year helped its inventory levels rise by 19.4% in the third quarter and were expected to ward off a hit from the supply crisis in the holiday period.

"I don't think that all supply chain problems have been fixed, but Macy's raised guidance could put people at ease that there will be enough product," said Empire Financial Research analyst Berna Barshay.

Macy's expects full-year net sales of $24.12 billion to $24.28 billion, compared with $23.55 billion to $23.95 billion previously.

It has also delayed the planned closure of some stores, saying customers were preferring picking up their online orders from outlets in a boost to the e-commerce business.

"Delaying closure of certain stores allows us to maintain the physical presence in the market, which is critical to our top-line growth," finance chief Adrian Mitchell said.

Kohl's, meanwhile, has increased spending to speed up shipments and prioritized new products tied to promotional events to prepare for the holiday period.

"We are well-positioned for the holiday season with fresh receipts (shipments) continuing to flow to support anticipated customer demand," Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.